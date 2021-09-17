Professional Learning Evolves for PreK-5 Educators with Comprehensive New Approach from Learning Without Tears: Inspire, Empower, Thrive

CABIN JOHN, Md., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that ongoing, just-in-time educator professional learning fosters improved student achievement, leading early education company, Learning Without Tears (LWT), today announced its extended and enhanced portfolio of Professional Learning opportunities. Crafted with an Inspire, Empower, and Thrive theme as the foundation, these expanded professional learning experiences provide new options with a sustained, job-embedded approach to educator professional learning, highlighting LWT's continued commitment and leadership in impacting millions of students in early education.

Drawing from its decades of success, LWT understands that teachers personalize and link their professional learning directly to changes in their practice and, ultimately, to improved student learning. LWT's enhanced approach to educator professional learning offers options, in terms of both content and learning modality, to meet participants where they are on their own growth paths: to Activate, Amplify, and Accelerate their learning.

Activate workshops ignite the LWT journey with learning experiences designed for new or current users of LWT programs to develop a broad understanding. Amplify offerings dive deep into the LWT solutions, zooming in on specific areas with a highly relevant, role-based lens. Accelerate opportunities go beyond LWT programs to expand pedagogical content knowledge and enhance early childhood and elementary instruction.

The expanded professional learning portfolio provides additional personalized learning options that mirror the different ways that students learn today, from Live Virtual to Live Onsite, and On-demand.

"Learning Without Tears is a learning organization that genuinely and keenly values collaboration and ongoing learning across its diverse global community. The company's top-level goal is to positively impact learning outcomes, confidence, and life-long success for as many students as possible," says Juliet Correll, the company's Vice President of Learning. "This laser-focused commitment to learning has been at the forefront of our company efforts for 40 years. It is deeply embedded in our new professional learning approach: inspiring and empowering educators to thrive by building their knowledge, skills, and competencies, while also cultivating the attitudes, aspirations, and behaviors necessary to fuel their growth and drive student success."

"Our research at Simba Information shows the importance of offering professional development and not just support," said Kathy Mickey, Senior Analyst/Managing Editor of the Education Group at Simba Information, a business of Market Research.com, which published PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020 last year. "Support is simply learning how to use a specific product; professional learning builds on educators' experience and guides teachers in deepening their own capabilities that they can apply in multiple situations, regardless of which product or program they're using." Professional Learning from Learning Without Tears is a key element of the company's decades-long successful track record of improving student achievement.

In the February 2021 announcement of Juliet Correll as the company's Vice President of Learning, CEO Terry Nealon highlighted the expertise Ms. Correll brings to the then-newly created role: "She has specialized experience in driving effective learning both internally at other education companies, and externally with school districts around the country and the world, ensuring learning efficacy in the markets that those companies serve. In this newly created, senior leadership position, Juliet's expertise will help ensure the continued efficacy of our learning products and embed ongoing professional learning across the company."

LWT's Inspire, Empower, Thrive professional learning is implemented and guided by world-class PreK-12 learning facilitators, and the array of offerings includes targeted and timely topics, from strategies for accelerating alphabet learning to broader educational approaches that are essential in closing today's learning gaps. More information on Inspire, Empower, Thrive and the impact that effective professional learning has on improving student outcomes can be found here.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears (LWT) is an industry leader in early learning. With a 40-year track record of success, LWT's mission is to make a difference in every child's life, by giving them the fundamental tools for learning. LWT's pre-K to elementary school-level curricula adapts easily to support diverse learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, and proven practices, backed up with time-honored strategies, innovative technology, and unparalleled training and support for educators and families. LWT's four decades of dedication to better outcomes for students is rooted in superior educational products for classroom-based, remote, or hybrid learning, underpinned by ongoing research and development, The company has reached more than 31 million students worldwide, building key foundational skills with its flagship product lines Handwriting Without Tears®, Get Set for School®, and Keyboarding Without Tears®.

About Juliet Correll, Vice President of Learning at Learning Without Tears

Juliet Correll has a BA in Elementary Education from American University and an MA in Politics and Policy in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and she is a graduate of the Learning Forward Academy. She has devoted her career to the education space, specifically focused on professional learning and organizational development, working at companies such as Frontline Education, My Learning Plan, Inc., Futurekids, and industry leader Pearson (now Savvas Learning Company). She is an Ambassador on the Learning Forward Foundation Board and Past-President of Learning Forward New England.

SOURCE Learning Without Tears