Professional Mail Services, Inc. Names Lyle Blue as CEO and Bill Kohrummel as COO

RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Mail Services, Inc. (PMSI) announced today that two new executive positions have been named; Lyle Blue as Chief Executive Officer and Bill Kohrummel as EVP of Sales, Chief Operating Officer.

"We're excited to announce that we've added both Lyle Blue and Bill Kohrummel to the PMSI leadership team," said Paul Hamilton, Owner of Professional Mail Services, Inc."I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished in the past 6 years since I acquired the company. To accelerate our momentum towards the vision I have had for PMSI, the time has come for me to transition out of the role as CEO. The addition of Lyle and Bill to our leadership team will position PMSI to offer a better client experience, provide expanded software and service offerings, enter additional vertical markets, and lead the overall growth of PMSI."

Lyle Blue, an NC State Mechanical Engineering grad, owned and ran a commercial wholesale printing company, Business Card Express for 26 years. For the past 6 years, he's held positions as Business Development Manager and Client Manager at Bell and Howell, The leading provider of automation and mechatronics equipment, software, and service.

"The potential here [PMSI] is huge and I am looking forward to the growth and opportunities our new leadership will provide for our dedicated, loyal employees. Former CEO [Paul Hamilton] has put together a great team, I can see everyone pulling in the same direction. This means expansion in all directions," says Blue.

Bill Kohrummel brings over 38 years of experience in the consumer communications industry, focused on both print and mail as well as digital communications. Most recently served as President and COO for a customer communications company headquartered in Northern California. 30 years prior, he held many leadership positions, and for the last 15 years served as an executive at one of the world's largest communication providers both in the printing and digital space. His career spans almost four decades, developing industry-leading technologies, lean operational processes, and organizational team development.

"Customer communications has been my focus and passion for the past 4 decades," said Kohrummel. "I'm looking forward to expanding the operational technology experience to help facilitate building out PMSI's client's customer communication experience platform of the future."

Together, their unique qualifications in sales, customer service, lean manufacturing, operational excellence, technology development, and organizational team development will uniquely position PMSI to be the leader in communications for its clients.

2022 will be an instrumental year for PMSI to position advances in their technology platform and additional offerings. By assembling this highly experienced team PMSI is able to better understand the needs of customers; from transactional print & mail, direct mail, digital archives, presort and commingling, and more. Our expanded resources will allow us to help clients in today's changing market. If a client needs help in growing their own business – Professional Mail Service, Inc. is here to help.

