Professional Mobile Radio Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Mobile Radio Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides growth forecast for the professional mobile radio market at the global and regional level, which includes Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.The report provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and the base year is 2017.



An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis.The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the expansion of the professional mobile radio market between 2018 and 2026.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the expansion of the professional mobile radio market during the said period.



The report includes detailed pestle analysis, which is focused to enlighten a widespread view of the global professional mobile radio market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global professional mobile radio market.



The study incorporates professional mobile radio market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments, for instance digital technology and analog technology, are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness, in terms of opportunity. Every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided with attractiveness analysis in order to provide a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the professional mobile radio market.



An overview of the professional mobile radio market, detailing key market trends and dynamics has been included for providing clear understanding of ecosystem forces.Dynamics include impact analysis of market restraining factors, drivers, and opportunities for the professional mobile radio market.



Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the market leaders of professional mobile radio market. Trends and services related to professional mobile radio systems along with their applications have also been explained in the report.



Global Professional Mobile Radio Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global professional mobile radio market, broadly segmented by technology as digital technology and analog technology, by application as commercial and public safety. Furthermore, the report provides detailed breakdown of the professional mobile radio market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report highlights the competitive scenario within the professional mobile radio market, thus ranking all the major players according to the key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights for the professional mobile radio market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal and technological factors.



In terms of country, the market in North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, the market in Europe is segregated into France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The professional mobile radio market in Asia Pacific is also segmented at country level into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa is segmented into GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the professional mobile radio market along with its technology and application.



Global Professional Mobile Radio Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred for developing preliminary market understanding.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the professional mobile radio market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Professional Mobile Radio Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global professional mobile radio market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Key players operating in the global professional mobile radio market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., Harris Corporation, JVCKenwood Corporation, Tait Communications, Codan Radio Communications, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Raytheon Company.



The professional mobile radio market has been segmented as follows:

Global Professional Mobile Radio Market



By Technology

Digital Technology

TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio)

TETRAPOL

Project 25 (P25)

DMR (Digital Mobile Radio)

Others (NXDN, dPMR, PDT etc.)

Analog Technology



By Application

Commercial

Retail

Transportation

Utility

Mining

Others



Public Safety

Military & Defense

Home Security

Emergency & Medical Services

Fire Department

Others



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



