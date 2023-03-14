Professional online courses market in India to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026: Increase in internet-based businesses to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the professional online courses market in India is estimated to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78%. The increase in internet-based businesses is driving the market's growth. Many companies use the Internet to engage directly with customers. They rely significantly on content marketing and social marketing techniques to provide cost-effective professional online courses. In addition to this, some vendors use AI in their digital marketing strategies through the effective use of predictive analysis. Video advertisements are also gaining traction in digital marketing campaigns. These factors will fuel the market growth throughout the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional Online Courses Market in India

Professional online courses market in India – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The professional online courses market in India is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer professional online courses in India in the market are AnalytixLabs, Cisco Systems Inc., Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, LinkedIn Corp., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIIT Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Udemy Inc. and others.

Many players use online platforms to serve customers. They offer a wide range of professional courses. Moreover, many new startups are entering the market by providing improved delivery and accessibility services to customers. The potential of reaching out to a large base of learners is predicted to enhance revenue opportunities. Vendors have different pricing policies. They also organize workshops and seminars.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers professional courses CCDP, CCNP Cloud, CCNP Collaboration, CCNP Data Center, CCNP Routing and Switching, CCNP Security, and CCNP Service Provider.

The company offers professional courses CCDP, CCNP Cloud, CCNP Collaboration, CCNP Data Center, CCNP Routing and Switching, CCNP Security, and CCNP Service Provider. Jigsaw Academy - The company offers professional online courses such as business analytics, data science, cloud computing, and others.

The company offers professional online courses such as business analytics, data science, cloud computing, and others. LinkedIn Corp. - The company offers professional online courses such as data science, cyber security, big data, and others.

The company offers professional online courses such as data science, cyber security, big data, and others. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Professional online courses market in India - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (technical courses and non-technical courses) and end-user (individual learners, organizational learners, and institutional learners).

The technical courses will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. There are several job opportunities in the IT sector in India . Organizations are using technologies and software to support their business prospects and increase the adoption of tools such as LMS, big data, and cloud-based architecture systems. Hence, courses such as data science, software engineering, and project management are highly popular.

For more insights on market segments - Download a sample report

Professional online courses market in India – Market dynamics

Key trends - Collaboration with universities and corporates is a key trend in the market. The demand for professional courses has increased significantly. Corporates use these courses to train their employees when required. For instance, Jigsaw Academy offers training workshops and programs for universities and corporates. It provides training to corporate clients such as Accenture, Wipro, HSBC, and Genpact. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Security and privacy concerns are challenging the market growth. Vendors use content support solutions such as LMS and content management systems. A large amount of data is generated throughout these solutions, which makes them vulnerable to cyberattacks and cybercrimes. Maintaining the safety and security of user data is a challenge for professional online course training providers. Hence, they need to employ stringent policies and advanced software to prevent data leaks or other cybercrimes, which further increases costs. Such factors will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period

Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the professional online courses market in India between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the professional online courses market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online vocational courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21,546.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (technical and non-technical), courses (IT and software courses, business management courses, finance and accounting courses, personal development courses, and other courses), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,461.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services).

India Professional Online Courses Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.78 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AnalytixLabs, Cisco Systems Inc., Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, LinkedIn Corp., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIIT Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Udemy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Technical courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Non-technical courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End User

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Organizational learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Organizational learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Organizational learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in internet-based businesses

8.1.2 Need for skill development

8.1.3 Prevalent web-conferencing solutions

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Security and privacy of learners

8.2.2 Open educational resources

8.2.3 Lack of credible and quality courses

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Greater collaboration with universities and corporates

8.3.2 Presence of course aggregators

8.3.3 Rise in cloud-based platform

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AnalytixLabs

Exhibit 43: AnalytixLabs - Overview

Exhibit 44: AnalytixLabs - Product and service

Exhibit 45: AnalytixLabs - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Jigsaw Academy

Exhibit 56: Jigsaw Academy - Overview

Exhibit 57: Jigsaw Academy - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Jigsaw Academy - Key offerings

10.8 LinkedIn Corp.

Exhibit 59: LinkedIn Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: LinkedIn Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: LinkedIn Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Exhibit 62: Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Overview

Exhibit 63: Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Key offerings

10.10 NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 65: NIIT Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 72: Udemy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Udemy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio