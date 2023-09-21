Professional Photographer (PPA) Designates New Fundy Social Design App as a 2023 Hot Ones for New and Notable Pro Products

Fundy Software

Photographers can automate the creation of social media content, creating 5-6 custom stories and carousels in under 15 minutes.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. announced its selection in Professional Photographers Hot Ones Buyers Guide for its newly released Social Design App. The March launch of the Social Design App, and subsequent accompanying Mobile App, is a bolt on free to Fundy subscribers and available as a stand alone for $8 per month.

The Social Design App allows individuals to take a set of photos from their phone, or imported from their camera, add prompted text, and immediately create stunning social media content.

After initial design is done, Fundy's patented drop-zone technology makes it easy to change colors, drag, scale, and adjust elements with an easy-to-use interface. Numerous flexible templates are available and new templates are added weekly to stay on top of design trends.

"Wow, so intuitive! This app automatically created beautiful carousels with coordinated stories in just a few clicks. It's fully automated while allowing for easy adjustments and customizations as well. This is a must have for anyone who struggles with creating content for Instagram." - Caroline Tran, Caroline Tran Photography

"I'm thrilled to take another project off my plate with an easy to use system that keeps my social presence consistent and professional" - Vanessa Joy, Vanessa Joy Photography, Canon Explorer of Light

This latest PPA Hot Ones designation wraps up over a decade of Hot Ones Awards for Fundy Software since 2011, when first awarded the "Best Album Design Software". Since then, Fundy Designer has continuously expanded its offering so professional photographers have the tools to sell more and better print products to their clients, creating financial opportunities for themselves and printed legacies for their clients.

About Fundy Software
Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial. Stand alone Social Design App: https://socialdesignapp.com

