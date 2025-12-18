Professional Photographers of America Hosting Annual Imaging USA Photography Conference in Nashville

Premier Photography Conference Taking Place at Gaylord Opryland Resort January 11-13

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA), the world's largest nonprofit photography association for professional photographers, will host its annual Imaging USA photography conference January 11-13 in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA brings together more than 10,000 photographers, 90 speakers and 130 exhibitors for three days of hands-on learning, networking and celebrating the photography industry.

Imaging USA features multiple learning sessions across the conference week, covering topics important to photographers at every stage of their career. This year's keynote speaker is best-selling author, speaker and founder and CEO of Every Monday Matters (EMM), Matthew Emerzian. In addition to Emerzian, Imaging USA will feature 90 noteworthy speaker sessions, including:

Julieanne Kost, Principal Evangelist at Adobe Systems

John Gress, M.Photog., CPP

Seth Miranda, Cr.Photog.

Mitzi Starkweather

"Imaging USA is where photographers come together to learn, grow and celebrate," says David Trust, CEO of PPA. "Everyone at PPA is proud that our organization has been a beacon for this community for over 150 years. We're excited for another wonderful Imaging USA conference with all our members, speakers and exhibitors and can't wait to connect with everyone in Nashville."

In addition to hands-on classes and networking opportunities, the Imaging USA Expo will feature 130+ exhibitors showcasing the newest products and services from the industry's most trusted brands. The Expo will feature vendors and sponsors like Adobe, Canon, Sigma and Fujifilm, as well as PPA's booth dedicated to PhotoVision on PPA.com, its new streaming platform boasting 4,000+ educational videos, behind-the-scenes features and tutorials designed to support photographers at every stage of their professional and personal journey.

"PhotoVision is such an immersive, inspiring platform with resources for photographers of every skill level to achieve their dreams," says Angela Kurkian, Deputy CEO and Director of Education, PPA. "PhotoVision elevates our member offerings while also connecting us with the next generation of photographers, creators and enthusiasts who want to improve their skills or grow their business."

Imaging USA also hosts the International Photographic Competition Finale, PPA's competition to acknowledge the best images of the year. Other notable events include PPA's Award and Degree Ceremony, which honors those who have excelled in their craft and exhibited exceptional service to the photographic industry.

PPA has been serving professional photographers since its formation in 1868, empowering and safeguarding professional photographers through insurance, certification, education and copyright protection offered through PPA membership.

For more information about Imaging USA, visit ImagingUSA.com.

About Professional Photographers of America

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 35,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers. Visit www.ppa.com.

SOURCE Professional Photographers of America