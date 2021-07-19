Professional Physical Therapy Continues Growth Opening 4 New Clinics Within 60 Days

Our mission is simple; help get more people back to doing what they love. Tweet this

The Northeast's largest physical therapy provider just got bigger! Professional's patient-oriented treatment facilities grew by 4 brand new locations in the last 60 days. Even more patients will now be able to experience the benefits of Professional's therapy program: access to Telehealth Certified clinicians, Home Care physical therapy, expanded hours, and most notably, in-network status with most major insurances.

Dave Del Vecchio, VP of Development and Acquisitions, remarks, "Our mission is simple; help get more people back to doing what they love. Our growth strategy aims to address areas where we can add convenience to our patients and serve our communities best."

CEO Steve Schneider adds, "Our aggressive growth strategy includes opening additional new clinics and seeking practice partners as we expand our footprint. This is also beneficial as an effective way to foster our educational program as we create new opportunities and develop our clinicians within our organization."

As Professional Physical Therapy continues to serve as an essential business throughout the Northeast, expansion and growth are still among the top priorities for its leadership. Professional's latest openings are a reflection of their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care. Despite the challenges many businesses face throughout a post-COVID-19 recovery, Professional's growth remains on track and has enabled the organization to evaluate the business environment and act on opportunities that best serve its mission; Challenging Limits to Transform Lives.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in more than 190 clinics throughout the Northeast.

