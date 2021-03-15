Professional Physical Therapy Expands with New Clinic in Clark, NJ

Clark, New Jersey, the newest clinic in expansion by Professional Physical Therapy Tweet this

"I'm excited to bring our services to the community of Clark, NJ. This new location is another tactful step in our company's growth strategy," states David Del Vecchio, Director of Development and Acquisitions at Professional Physical Therapy.

Dan Dourney, CEO of Professional Physical Therapy, adds, "Expanding Professional Physical Therapy's pain management services offloads pressure on emergency services as our regions' hospitals are still navigating high volumes amidst the pandemic. We will continue to prioritize providing world-class patient care for the convenience of our patients, our referral partners, and our local communities."

Rick Rutkowski, DPT will be the Clinical Director of the new Clark, NJ clinic. With more than 30 years of experience, Rick holds certifications and specializes in: Blood Flow Restriction Therapy, dorsaVi Motion Analysis, Manual Therapy, Pedorthics, Personal Training, and Strength and Conditioning.

To learn more and request an appointment, visit us online: https://www.professionalpt.com/office/bloomfield-nj/

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 180 clinics throughout the Northeast.

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy

Related Links

https://www.professionalpt.com

