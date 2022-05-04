Professional Program Insurance Brokerage (PPIB), Division of Specialty Program Group, LLC Acquires the Assets of Jones Birdsong

PETALUMA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Program Insurance Brokerage (PPIB), a division of Specialty Program Group LLC, which operates as SPG Insurance Solutions in California, announced today it has acquired the assets of Jones Birdsong LLP, a brokerage firm specializing in comprehensive insurance for the motorsport and entertainment industries.

Headquartered in Chanhassen, MN, Jones Birdsong provides comprehensive insurance packages for motorsports entities, including race tracks, racing events, individual competitors, and racing teams. The firm's team of specialists has deep expertise in the motorsports industry, as well as extensive racing experience.

Principal Partner and CEO Donald Birdsong founded Jones Birdsong in 2011 and the firm has grown to become an industry leader, providing property and casualty and executive and professional liability coverage.

Susan Etter, President of PPIB, stated "We are ecstatic to bring the entire team at Jones Birdsong on board. This gives PPIB an opportunity to expand our definition of 'fun & funky' programs with an experienced and successful specialty team."

"We are excited to be partnering with PPIB and SPG," said Donald Birdsong, President & CEO of Jones Birdsong. "By joining forces, we will enhance our client service capabilities and expand our market access to better serve our clients."

About Professional Program Insurance Brokerage

Professional Program Insurance Brokerage was founded in 1993 and works with brokers to find solutions for small or large homogenous books of business. PPIB is a niche managing general underwriter (MGU) specializing in providing solutions for emerging and/or challenging risks including Cannabis, Medi Spas, E-Cigarettes, Tattoo Shops, Beauty Salons, Pyrotechnics, and Permanent Cosmetics. For more information, please visit www.ppibcorp.com.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 18 portfolio companies and is over 1.8 billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

