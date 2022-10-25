Professional PT Completes Roll-Out of WelcomeWare, a Virtual Front Desk Solution to Support Growth in Post-Pandemic Environment

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, celebrates the roll-out of WelcomeWare, a virtual front desk solution, across over 190 of their clinics.

This technology aligns with Professional's growth strategy in a post-pandemic environment by empowering front office staff to work remotely and providing patients with a health and safety benefit. WelcomeWare provides a kiosk that allows front desk staff to remotely check-in patients digitally with a live agent. WelcomeWare's platform allows Professional PT clinics to never leave a front desk empty, improve staffing flexibility at a reduced cost, and ensure high-level patient interactions.

The new platform streamlined the check-in process and created unique work from home opportunities. Tweet this

After completing a 3-month pilot in the beginning of 2022, Professional Physical Therapy has moved to expand the technology to all locations. The new platform has streamlined the check-in process, supported in-person staff when front desk staff is unavailable, and created unique work from home opportunities. This front desk solution not only saves on front desk operation costs, but also supports new talent acquisition for the company as they expand. Expansion and growth remain a top priority for the Professional leadership team as they leverage this unique technological solution to improve patient experience.

"It is exciting to see the success of the roll-out in our clinics and the significant value this technology has brought to our company. Remote reception not only ensures a superior patient experience, but it also makes it easier for us to retain and nurture administrative talent and gives our clinicians space to thrive," remarks Steve Schneider, CEO of Professional PT.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

WelcomeWare provides an all-in-one hardware and software "live-streaming receptionist" platform. WelcomeWare's solution allows receptionists to work from home or a centralized location and remotely complete all of their front desk responsibilities that they would typically perform in person. WelcomeWare empowers receptionists to serve multiple locations simultaneously and also gather metrics and insights on those front desk interactions. WelcomeWare's platform allows customers to never leave a front desk empty, improve staffing flexibility at a reduced cost, and ensure high-quality customer interactions across all of their locations.

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy