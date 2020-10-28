Professional Recovery Consultants Merges into Revco Solutions

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry leader in collections/revenue cycle management has a new name. Professional Recovery Consultants, Inc. (PRC) is now officially Revco Solutions, Inc. (Revco Solutions or the Company).

The 40-year-old collection agency, based in Durham, North Carolina, was purchased in July 2019 by Longshore Capital Partners (Longshore). Longshore also purchased another collection agency, most recently doing business as CBCS, based in Columbus, Ohio, with a longstanding national presence and branch offices located in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Revco Management is the holding company for these two entities and CBCS changed its name to Revco Solutions, Inc. this past July in anticipation of the merger.

Revco Solutions performs first and third-party debt collections, insurance follow-up, and other specialized accounts receivable management and call center services for various industries, including healthcare, government, financial, commercial, and utilities. The Company also provides customized programs to improve the revenue cycle for its customers. Revco Solutions is investing heavily in growth and is actively seeking additional acquisition candidates of debt collection and other revenue cycle service companies.

PRC's and CBCS team members remain as part of the Revco Solutions staff. Geoff Miller, the former President of PRC, will be the CEO of Revco Solutions. In addition, Larry Ebert, the former President of CBCS, remains as President of Revco Solutions.

"We are thrilled to bring the two organizations together because it merges two experienced and talented teams with the goal of staying at the forefront of the industry," Miller said. "Together we can better serve our customers, helping them find ways to shorten and improve their revenue cycles."

