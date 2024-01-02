Professional Resume Writers Releases Results of 2024 Job Market Survey

News provided by

ProfessionalResumeWriters.com

02 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

Research Reveals Increasing Job Security Concern Heading into the New Year

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfessionalResumeWriters.com conducted a comprehensive survey to delve into how confident people are feeling about their job security in 2024. The survey offers valuable insights into the job market, including the result of people's sense of security in their current jobs after the pandemic. 66 percent of executives surveyed communicated that they are worried about job security going into the new year. 

Continue Reading
Job Security Concerns
Job Security Concerns

The 2024 Job Market Survey created by Professional Resume Writers, reveals a notable 49 percent increase in overall concerns about job security among the workforce. Particularly striking is the surge of concern among early-career professionals, with a staggering 91 percent uptick in worry compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the impact of remote work on job security is evident, with 21 percent of surveyed workers attributing changes in job security to the shift towards remote work. 

The research also uncovers significant disparities in how different tiers of the workforce perceive the impact of the current economic landscape on their compensation. A resounding 97 percent of entry-level workers report feeling directly impacted by the steep rise in the cost of living. The study also reveals a prevailing sentiment among executives who report that their compensation has not kept pace with inflation, signaling a concern among top-tier professionals about equitable compensation packages.

The study by Professional Resume Writers, a leading resume writing service and personal branding firm, unveils compelling insights into a rapidly evolving job market, including a substantial trend towards career transition. A notable 60 percent of individuals surveyed expressed an active interest in changing their current careers, indicating significant job dissatisfaction. Furthermore, the report sheds light on a remarkable 111 percent increase in apprehension regarding job security among individuals holding bachelor's degrees. 

Michelle Masters, co-founder of Professional Resume Writers, commented on the findings, stating, "Given the current economic climate, it's not surprising that many individuals are concerned about their job security. It's important for professionals to take proactive steps on this front, such as staying up-to-date on new technology and making sure both their resumes and LinkedIn profiles reflect those current skills."

For more insights, visit the 2024 Job Market Survey to see the details on these findings accompanied by more insights about how professionals are feeling about the job market entering 2024. 

About Professional Resume Writers

ProfessionalResumeWriters.com is a leading professional resume writing service, Part of their core offerings include LinkedIn® profile optimization and career coaching. With a team of experienced and certified resume writers, the website aims to empower individuals at every stage of their career by equipping them with the tools and resources needed to succeed.

Contact:
David Donahue, Media Relations Manager
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: 818-206-7422

SOURCE ProfessionalResumeWriters.com

Also from this source

Professional Resume Writers Releases New Guidance on What to Wear to a Job Interview

Professional Resume Writers Releases New Guidance on What to Wear to a Job Interview

ProfessionalResumeWriters.com, one of the leading resume writing services, is pleased to announce an all-inclusive resource that will reshape the way ...
Professional Resume Writers Launches New Resource to Help Job Seekers Succeed on LinkedIn® in 2024

Professional Resume Writers Launches New Resource to Help Job Seekers Succeed on LinkedIn® in 2024

ProfessionalResumeWriters.com, a trailblazer in career development, is pleased to announce the release of an all-inclusive guide, empowering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.