Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
Mar 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their professional, scientific, and technical services industry group.
Discover 80,000+ professional, scientific, and technical services company profiles on BizVibe. Get started for free
Companies listed under professional, scientific, and technical services are defined as being primarily engaged in professional, scientific, and technical services not covered under other professional services categories. Services that are listed under this classification include marketing research and public polling, photography, translations and interpretations, and veterinary services. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with professional, scientific, and technical services companies from all over the world.
More Details: https://services.bizvibe.com/Other-Professional-Scientific-and-Technical-Services/
BizVibe's Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 190+ countries
- 50+ related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
- Accurate and up-to-date company information
Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 80,000+ professional, scientific, and technical services company profiles which span across 190+ countries:
- Professional, scientific, and technical services in UK – 35,000+ company profiles
- Professional, scientific, and technical services in USA – 25,000+ company profiles
- Professional, scientific, and technical services in Canada – 3,000+ company profiles
- Professional, scientific, and technical services in Australia – 2,000+ company profiles
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all professional, scientific, and technical services into 50+ product and service categories including:
- Market entry research
- Portrait photography
- Legal translation
- Vet services
- Meteorological services
View all related product and service categories
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within professional, scientific, and technical services categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Professional Services Industry Companies
The professional, scientific, and technical services industry group is a part of BizVibe's professional services industry. There are nine professional services industry groups in total. Discover professional services companies for related industry groups:
- Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services
- Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services
- Specialized Design Services
- Legal Services
- Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services
View all professional, scientific, and technical services categories
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: [email protected]
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article