Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market to grow by USD 6.79 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc., Kantata Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional service automation (PSA) software market is expected to grow by USD 6.79 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 40% of the growth will originate from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accelo, Adobe Inc., BigTime Software Inc., Cloud Coach International Ltd., Datto Holdings Corp., Deltek Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc, Kantata Inc., Logic Software Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., Primetric Sp. z o.o., Projector PSA Inc., Promys Inc, Replicon Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software Inc., Workday Inc., and ConnectWise LLC are some of the major market participants.

Adobe Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software such as adobe Workfront which connects daily projects and tasks to strategic goals.

FinancialForce.com Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software to streamline and automate core business operations while breaking down barriers between departments.

Kantata Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software for resource management and sales engagement.

Oracle Corp.: The company offers professional service automation software such as dynamics 365 finance and dynamics 365 sales enterprise.

Planview Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software such as a complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price performance, and the highest levels of security available from Oracle public cloud regions in their own data centers.

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our professional service automation (PSA) software market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increase in demand for AI in operational efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the professional service automation (PSA) software market growth during the next few years.

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist professional service automation (PSA) software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the professional service automation (PSA) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional service automation (PSA) software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional service automation (PSA) software market vendors.

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $6.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accelo, Adobe Inc., BigTime Software Inc., Cloud Coach International Ltd., Datto Holdings Corp., Deltek Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc, Kantata Inc. , Logic Software Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., Primetric Sp. z o.o., Projector PSA Inc., Promys Inc, Replicon Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software Inc., Workday Inc., and ConnectWise LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ConnectWise LLC

Exhibit 94: ConnectWise LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: ConnectWise LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: ConnectWise LLC - Key news



Exhibit 97: ConnectWise LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Deltek Inc.

Exhibit 98: Deltek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Deltek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Deltek Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 FinancialForce.com Inc

Exhibit 101: FinancialForce.com Inc - Overview



Exhibit 102: FinancialForce.com Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: FinancialForce.com Inc - Key offerings

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Planview Inc.

Exhibit 114: Planview Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Planview Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Planview Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Projector PSA Inc.

Exhibit 117: Projector PSA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Projector PSA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Projector PSA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Projector PSA Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Workday Inc.

Exhibit 126: Workday Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Workday Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Workday Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

