Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market to grow by USD 6.79 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc., Kantata Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional service automation (PSA) software market is expected to grow by USD 6.79 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 40% of the growth will originate from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accelo, Adobe Inc., BigTime Software Inc., Cloud Coach International Ltd., Datto Holdings Corp., Deltek Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc, Kantata Inc., Logic Software Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., Primetric Sp. z o.o., Projector PSA Inc., Promys Inc, Replicon Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software Inc., Workday Inc., and ConnectWise LLC are some of the major market participants.
- Adobe Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software such as adobe Workfront which connects daily projects and tasks to strategic goals.
- FinancialForce.com Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software to streamline and automate core business operations while breaking down barriers between departments.
- Kantata Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software for resource management and sales engagement.
- Oracle Corp.: The company offers professional service automation software such as dynamics 365 finance and dynamics 365 sales enterprise.
- Planview Inc.: The company offers professional service automation software such as a complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price performance, and the highest levels of security available from Oracle public cloud regions in their own data centers.
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The increased inclination of organizations toward cloud deployments and process automation, innovative solutions with a cutting-edge range of functions, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology advancements in service automation and delivery will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a shortage of skilled professionals and hefty deployment costs might hamper the market growth.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our professional service automation (PSA) software market report covers the following areas:
- Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market size
- Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market trends
- Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in demand for AI in operational efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the professional service automation (PSA) software market growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist professional service automation (PSA) software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the professional service automation (PSA) software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the professional service automation (PSA) software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional service automation (PSA) software market vendors.
|
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.08%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$6.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.74
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accelo, Adobe Inc., BigTime Software Inc., Cloud Coach International Ltd., Datto Holdings Corp., Deltek Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc, Kantata Inc. , Logic Software Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., Primetric Sp. z o.o., Projector PSA Inc., Promys Inc, Replicon Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software Inc., Workday Inc., and ConnectWise LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 ConnectWise LLC
- Exhibit 94: ConnectWise LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 95: ConnectWise LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: ConnectWise LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 97: ConnectWise LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 Deltek Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Deltek Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Deltek Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Deltek Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 FinancialForce.com Inc
- Exhibit 101: FinancialForce.com Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 102: FinancialForce.com Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: FinancialForce.com Inc - Key offerings
- 10.7 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Planview Inc.
- Exhibit 114: Planview Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Planview Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Planview Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Projector PSA Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Projector PSA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Projector PSA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Projector PSA Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Projector PSA Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Workday Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Workday Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Workday Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Workday Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
