Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC: About this market



Professional service mobile robots are autonomous mobile robot (AMR) or autonomous guided vehicle (AGV) that are used for moving materials from one point to another point. This professional service mobile robots market analysis considers sales from logistics and warehousing, agriculture and mining, medical and healthcare, hospitality and tourism and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of professional service mobile robots in China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC. In 2018, the logistics and warehousing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing production efficiency will play a significant role in the logistics and warehousing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our professional service mobile robots market in APAC report looks at factors such as increasing investments in logistics and warehousing segment, expanding aging population and rising labor shortage in APAC, and high efficiency and safety of the workforce. However, uncertainties in technical challenges, high cost and availability of components, and high capital expenditure affecting the adoption of service robots may hamper the growth of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC over the forecast period.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4961899/?utm_source=PRN







Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC: Overview



High efficiency and safety of the workforce



A key factor driving the growth of the market is the adoption of professional service mobile robots that ensures safety and reduces accidents and health risks due to chemical exposure. In the logistics and warehousing segment, the use of professional service mobile robots in pick and place application in the logistics industry not only reduces the chances of accidents but also assures the safety of materials, resulting in cost savings for companies. These applications in various industries will lead to the expansion of the professional service mobile robots in APAC at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.



Increasing penetration of AI in mobile robots



The introduction of AI in mobile robots will enhance the effectiveness of the operations and helps in reducing the overall time and will ensure risk-free operations. Many vendors are focusing on the development of AI in mobile robots for various operations in the industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the professional service mobile robots market in APAC is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional mobile robots manufacturers, that include Clearpath Robotics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Savioke Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. and Teradyne Inc.



Also, the professional service mobile robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4961899/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

