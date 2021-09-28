Professional Services Firms to Pilot New Sustainability Certification Program from NSF International

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global public health organization NSF International today announced that Crowe LLP, an accounting, consulting, and technology firm, and the sustainability consulting firms ISOS Group and Brightworks Sustainability, will participate in a pilot program for organizations seeking certification to the American National Standard for sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in the professional services sector, NSF/ANSI 391.1: General Sustainability Assessment Criteria for Professional Services. The Nasdaq Stock Market and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), a not-for-profit electric service provider in Northern California, are also participating in the pilot.

"We're excited for Crowe to be a part of this pilot, as we know the importance and overall impact of ESG," said Julie Wood, Chief People Officer and Chair of Crowe's corporate responsibility committee. "At Crowe, our values and purpose shape our business decisions. Our commitment to sustainable business practices extends to the organizations, vendors and communities that we choose to work with."

The NSF/ANSI 391.1 standard established criteria for evaluating professional services providers' environmental, social, governance (ESG) and supply chain impacts. Similar to the LEED green building rating system, the professional services standard uses a point system. Certification to the standard will help firms demonstrate their commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.

"The signs of climate change are all around us now. In response to this urgent crisis, governments, investors, and institutional buyers are placing additional pressure on the business community to take meaningful action on the environmental and social impacts of their businesses," said Michael Salemi, Head of Innovation at NSF International. "Certification to NSF/ANSI 391.1 will help professional services firms differentiate themselves from competitors by documenting and verifying their sustainable business practices. It may also help firms meet pending state and federal procurement guidelines."

Salemi said several government agencies and large institutional buyers of professional services are watching the pilot program closely to better understand how the certification program might support their own ESG goals.

The pilot program – expected to last three months – will provide an orientation to the 21 prerequisites of the standard and help participating firms decide if they are ready to pursue certification. For professional services providers, the prerequisites for certification include:

documentation of ethical codes of conduct,

a publicly available environmental policy,

demonstrated reduction of GHG from company services,

a commitment to support nonprofits and/or NGOs or provide pro bono services, and

policies to implement supplier diversity and increased spending with diverse suppliers.

"After the pilot program is complete, we expect several firms will be ready to immediately continue with the process and earn the first certifications to the standard," Salemi said.

The pilot program is scheduled to begin in October, but organizers say there is still time for interested professional services firms to participate. Additional institutional buyers and membership organizations are also invited to participate as observers.

For more information on the pilot program, please contact Michael Salemi at [email protected] or visit NSF's Call for Pilot Participants.

NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates the development of standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, sustainability and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

# # #

Media Contact:

Thomas Frey, APR

NSF International

[email protected]

#1 734 214 6242

SOURCE NSF International

Related Links

https://www.nsf.org/

