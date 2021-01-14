Professional Skin Care Line Eminence Organics Celebrates 2020 Accomplishments

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care continued to win the hearts and minds of consumers and spa professionals alike throughout the changing tides of 2020. The beloved, natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care company was honored in 2020 for its efficacious products, support of the professional skin care industry and continued commitment to those in need.

In 2020, decision-makers from day, destination, medical, and resort spas across America cast their votes through American Spa Magazine, recognizing Eminence Organics' unprecedented leadership position in the industry by awarding them both 'Favorite Skin Care Line' and 'Favorite Company for Product Education' for the 12th year in a row. In addition to this win, Eminence Organics was awarded for 'Favorite Bodycare Line' and 'Favorite Natural line'. Other industry awards include:

ASCP's Skin Deep 2020 Beauty Awards

Beauty Lauchpad 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

DAYSPA 2020 Professionals Choice Awards

Dermascope 2020 Aestheticians' Choice Awards

Healing Lifestyles & Spas 2020 Earth Day Beauty Awards

Les Nouvelles Esthetiques & Spa's 2021 Best Product Awards

Organic Spa Inaugural 2020 Beauty Awards

The Beauty Industry recognized the brand's amazing products with three major awards:

Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Awards

NewBeauty 2020 Beauty Awards

Total Beauty 2020 Beauty Awards

Winning products include the Eight Greens Phyto Masque – Hot, Stone Crop Body Lotion, Apricot Body Oil, Facial Recovery Oil, Mangosteen Resurfacing Daily Cleanser and Stone Crop Body Oil and the Coconut Age Corrective Moisturizer.

The brand continues its ongoing efforts to support the recovery of sick children with organic meals and sustain the planet by planting a tree for every retail product sold. In 2020, Eminence Organics surpassed 117,000 organic meals served to sick children through their Eminence Kids Foundation and exceeded 16 million trees planted through their Forests for the Future program. In addition to providing over 6,800 personal care products to first responders around the world, Eminence also produced 50,000 government compliant hand sanitizers to donate to essential workers.

Eminence Organic Skin Care would like to thank their spa partners and dedicated fans for continued support and being part of another banner year for the company.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold.

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care