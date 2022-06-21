Professional Skincare Market: APAC to Occupy 48% Market Share|Anti-aging Products Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Professional Skincare Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the professional skincare market by Product (Anti-aging products, Pigmentation products, Dehydration products, Acne control products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The professional skincare market share growth in the anti-aging products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the world's aging population is fueling the demand for anti-aging professional skincare products. To address this growing demand, anti-aging product manufacturers have started developing specific solutions, with growing trends being the use of ingredients such as ultraviolet (UV) absorbers and the development of multifunctional and natural products.

Professional Skincare Market: Driver

Product innovation and product line extension that leads to product premiumization will be a major factor in driving the market growth.

will be a major factor in driving the market growth. The growing consumer demand for innovative products with optimal usage and the rising competition among market players are compelling vendors to engage in research and development activities.

The increasing consumer need is encouraging vendors to offer professional treatments and products that are priced higher than traditional skincare products.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Professional Skincare Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Professional Skincare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.30 Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Anti-aging products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pigmentation products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dehydration products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Acne control products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

L'Oréal SA

Revlon Consumer Products Corp.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

