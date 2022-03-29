Professional Skincare Market Size to Grow by USD 4.65 Billion | By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2025

Request a free sample report to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Product

Anti-aging Products



Pigmentation Products



Dehydration Products



Acne Control Products



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product Innovation and Product Line Extension Leading to Product Premiumization to Boost the Market Growth

The growing consumer demand for innovative products with optimal usage and the rising competition among market players are compelling vendors to engage in research and development activities. The increasing consumer need is encouraging vendors to offer professional treatments and products that are priced higher than traditional skincare products.

Similar Benefit from Low-priced Consumer Category Products to Challenge the Market Growth

Consumers, especially in developing countries, still prefer normal skincare products and traditional homemade remedies to professional skin care products for their skin-related concerns. This limited adoption of professional skincare products is further hampered by the stunted reach of organized retail in developing nations. Most consumers in developing countries prefer normal and traditional skincare remedies rather than visiting a professional. Several other products for skin-related issues are also available in the market (such as organic products and other consumer category cosmetic products) that consumers prefer over professional skincare products. Then there are many small and domestic vendors operating in their respective regions and offering skincare products at much lower rates from the big brands available in the market, whose professional skincare products mostly come under the premium category.

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Scope

The Value Chain of the Market Includes the Following Core Components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The professional skincare market report offers information on several market vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations and product differentiation to compete in the market.

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist professional skincare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the professional skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional skincare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional skincare market vendors

Professional Skincare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Anti-aging products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pigmentation products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dehydration products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Acne control products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

L'Oréal SA

Revlon Consumer Products Corp.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

