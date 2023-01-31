Professional skincare market to grow by 4.78% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing concerns about skin-related problems will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Professional skincare market insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Skincare Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Bausch Health Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Eminence Organic Skin Care, Episciences Inc., Fountain Of Youth Skincare, Groupe Clarins, Lancer Skincare LLC, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Guinot SAS, among others

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product type (face skin care products and body skincare products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The professional skincare market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the professional skincare market was valued at USD 12,045.17 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,930.09 million. The professional skincare market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,521.26 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.88%, according to Technavio.

Professional skincare market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global professional skincare market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as expanding their business in emerging markets such as APAC. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Eminence Organic Skin Care - The company offers professional skincare treatment and facial and skincare products.

Global professional skincare market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization

Growing concerns about skin-related problems

Increased demand for multifunctional products

Key challenges

Similar benefits from low-priced consumer category products

Availability of counterfeit products

Side-effects of skincare products

What are the key data covered in this professional skincare market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the professional skincare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the professional skincare market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the professional skincare market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of professional skincare market vendors

Related Reports:

The organic skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Professional Skincare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,521.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Bausch Health Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Eminence Organic Skin Care, Episciences Inc., Fountain Of Youth Skincare, Groupe Clarins, Lancer Skincare LLC, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Guinot SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global professional skincare market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

12.5 Beiersdorf AG

12.6 CHANEL Ltd.

12.7 Coty Inc.

12.8 Eminence Organic Skin Care

12.9 Episciences Inc.

12.10 Groupe Clarins

12.11 LOreal SA

12.12 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.13 Revlon Inc.

12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

