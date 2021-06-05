Professional Skincare Market to see $ 4.65 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Professional Skincare Market is segmented as below:

Product

Anti-aging Products



Pigmentation Products



Dehydration Products



Acne Control Products



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the professional skincare market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Professional Skincare Market size

Professional Skincare Market trends

Professional Skincare Market industry analysis

Growing concerns for skin-related problems are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of low-priced products may threaten the growth of the market.

Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist professional skincare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the professional skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional skincare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional skincare market vendors

