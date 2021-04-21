Professional Sports Authenticator Acquires Genamint to Introduce Next-Generation Technology to Grading Process

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) has announced that it has acquired Genamint, Inc., a software company that will help improve and scale the process by which PSA handles trading card submissions. Genamint technology analyzes each trading card in real-time and is able to provide diagnostics, measurements, and detect alterations or other changes made to a card's surface in an effort to assist human graders. It will also provide unique card identification – or "card fingerprinting" – by identifying the exact card in order to track provenance, resubmissions, condition changes and other attributes over time.

"Acquiring and integrating Genamint will allow us to grade more trading cards faster while improving accuracy," said Nat Turner, executive chairman of Collectors Universe, PSA's parent company. "The reputation PSA has established as the industry's card grading authority is important to protect and enhance. This acquisition is one of the first steps toward furthering PSA's capabilities as the foremost authority in grading trading cards.

"We're not eliminating humans from the grading process," he continued. "We're improving the process by adding technology."

Kevin Lenane is the founder of Genamint and the new VP of Product Management at PSA. He and the broader Genamint technology and operations team will be joining forces with PSA effective immediately. Kevin brings key experience to Collectors Universe as the former CEO and founder of Veenome, which was a market leader in the machine vision field. Veenome was acquired in 2015 by Integral Ad Science.

"I'm excited to start working with the team at PSA," Lenane said. "We expect to significantly enhance PSA's capacity by implementing our technology and taking PSA's grading process to the next level through our unique capabilities including card diagnostics."

Over the past 14 months, PSA has experienced an unprecedented surge in card submissions and demand for its services. To help facilitate the record number of submissions, PSA has made hundreds of new hires and more than tripled its operational footprint. Beyond the acquisition of Genamint, the company plans on making additional significant investments in technology and operational capacity.

