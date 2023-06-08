Professional Staffing Group Announces Rebranding, Name Change to ProPivotal

Evolution reflects new strategic vision for Boston-based talent solutions firm

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Staffing Group (PSG), Massachusetts' leading talent solutions firm specializing in the placement of healthcare and clinical, call center, finance and accounting and early career administrative roles, today announced a new name and brand identity. Beginning June 8, the 27-year-old company is officially known as ProPivotal Staffing, better representing the changing workplace dynamic over the last three years and the essential, leading role that the firm plays at important times in the lives of the people and companies it works with. The company's ownership structure has not changed.

The new name and branding, developed by creative communications agency CTP Boston , builds upon ProPivotal's strong 2022 performance and embodies its dedication to anticipating the industry's ever-evolving needs and embraces its culture-focused approach to staffing.

Currently, ProPivotal provides staffing services to many of the region's most prominent employers, including health insurance companies, leading asset managers, state government offices, travel and tourism organizations and higher education institutions. In 2022, ProPivotal helped over 3,000 individuals secure employment.

"The pandemic propelled our firm into a period of rapid transformation from which we emerged changed for the better," said Aaron Green, Founder and CEO of ProPivotal. "The evolution of our firm provided an opportunity to refresh the brand and ensure it reflected our current priorities and values. We are thrilled to introduce our new name and branding as we continue to grow and provide clients and candidates with exceptional staffing solutions."

The ProPivotal name is rooted in the firm's commitment to guide individuals and employers through their next pivotal decision in a career, business or life. The logo represents an energetic and modern brand, with the three shapes representing the trifecta that embodies ProPivotal's staffing business: candidates, clients and employees. ProPivotal is continuing to lead the industry through its utilization of outsourcing and technology, resulting in singular service and profits.

About ProPivotal

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Boston, ProPivotal Staffing is the largest regional staffing firm servicing New England. ProPivotal provides direct-hire, temporary staffing, temp-to-hire and managed staffing programs to Massachusetts' top employers in the Office Support, Creative, Healthcare, Technical, HR and Finance fields. ProPivotal, previously known as Professional Staffing Group (PSG), has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston's Best Places To Work, received the first Excellence Award for Most Effective Customer Acquisition and Retention Program by Staffing Industry Review, and is the only Massachusetts staffing firm to be named ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing™Awards' Best of Staffing™ list for 14 years in a row. For more information, visit https://propivotal.com/ .

