Professional Standards Institute Launches "True" Competency-Based Professional Certifications

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Standards Institute (PSI) today announced the launch of 15 new "True" competency-based professional certification programs across five high-demand career areas. After years of research and development, PSI has reengineered its certification model to focus on real-world performance and measurable expertise—raising the bar for professional credentialing that delivers the value industry expects and demands.

The Competency-Based Difference

Unlike traditional certification programs that mostly rely on computer-scored multiple-choice tests and minimal eligibility requirements, PSI's programs are built around hands-on, role-based, vendor-neutral competency-based assessments that reflect actual workplace skills. Certification candidates must meet specific eligibility requirements and demonstrate their skills through realistic, project-based evaluations.

"Competency-Based Assessments measures what an individual can actually do," said Gary Harris, Ph.D., Ed.S., Executive Director. "In contrast, a multiple-choice test only measures book knowledge and memorization." A professional certification is a credential that certifies the skills and abilities (expertise) of an individual. PSI believes that a Competency-Based Assessment is the best tool to measure an individual's expertise by offering a far more accurate picture of a candidate's capabilities.

Peer Evaluated with Constructive Feedback

Another difference from traditional certification programs is that each competency-based assessment is peer-evaluated by certified Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) with deep experience in the certification field. They are not computer-scored, which usually provides a simple pass or fail. Certification candidates receive written feedback on their competency-based assessments to support their continued professional development.

Three Certification Levels

Professional Standards Institute offers three levels of certification in each career area designed to reflect increasing levels of skill and expertise:

Professional: For experienced professionals; valid for five years.

Senior: For advanced practitioners; valid for five years.

Master: For industry leaders; do not expire.

Five Career Areas, Fifteen Certifications

The 15 new certifications are offered across five key career areas at the different skill levels:

The career areas include:

Enterprise Database Design and Development

Web Applications Design and Development

Systems Development Project Management

Business Project Management

Management Consulting

Professional Career Portfolio

"All certification holders receive a Professional Career Portfolio—a shareable digital profile documenting their certifications, skills, and future career activities." said Gary Harris, Ph.D., Ed.S., Executive Director, "This portfolio can be linked to a résumé, personal website, or shared with current or potential employers."

Introducing the PSI Employer Network

To support its certification holders and the broader workforce, PSI has launched the PSI Employer Network, a free online platform that connects employers with certified professionals. Employers can search and browse Professional Career Portfolios to find candidates with proven skills, while certification holders can explore opportunities with organizations seeking their expertise.

About Professional Standards Institute (PSI)

The Professional Standards Institute is a professional association committed to establishing and maintaining the highest standards of quality, ethics, and competency. PSI specializes in "true" competency-based certifications that validate hands-on expertise, not just test-taking ability. These certifications help employers identify real expertise and give professionals a competitive edge in the job market. Our goal is to certify professionals who can truly deliver value in the workplace.

The PSI motto is "We Certify Experts!"

For more information, please visit https://www.ProfessionalStandardsInstitute.com.

