Professional Transition Strategies Celebrates Five Consecutive Years on Inc. 5000, Marking Half a Decade of Rapid Growth

The Dental Practice Transition Experts Celebrate Rank #1017 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies With Over 500% Revenue Growth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a leader in facilitating dental practice mergers and acquisitions, proudly announces its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row. PTS secured the #1017 spot – up almost 500 spots from 2023 – with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of over 500%.

This marks the first time a dental practice mergers and acquisitions organization has made the Inc. 5000 five years consecutively, further cementing PTS's place as the leading brokerage in the industry. What's more, less than 1% of companies who ever make the Inc. 5000 also accomplish this feat five years in a row.

"Being recognized by the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year underscores the dedication and expertise our team brings to dental entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of industry consolidation. I am incredibly proud of our team's hard work and commitment to facilitating seamless transactions for doctors," said Kyle Francis, president and founder of PTS.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, rising capital costs and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"One of my greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses despite the economic disruptions we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For the complete Inc. 5000 list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. To learn more about PTS, visit professionaltransition.com

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

