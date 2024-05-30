Professional Transition Strategies Expands Services with Launch of Headwaters Practice Transitions

The leading dental brokerage introduces its new venture to serve practices seeking bespoke, seamless practice transitions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that facilitates dental practice purchases and mergers & acquisitions, proudly unveils its latest venture Headwaters Practice Transitions . As a trusted leader in the dental mergers and acquisitions space, this expansion marks an exciting chapter in the company's journey as it continues to grow and redefine dentistry.

Headwaters Practice Transitions is dedicated to serving smaller dental practices seeking personalized solutions for their transition needs. Headwaters Practice Transitions caters primarily to doctor-owners who aspire to sell their practices to another practitioner.

"As the industry continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of providing tailored solutions to meet the range of clients' needs," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of Professional Transition Strategies. "With the launch of Headwaters Practice Transitions, we are ecstatic to extend our expertise and personalized approach to these practices, empowering dental entrepreneurs with the resources they need to navigate transitions seamlessly."

With a team of seasoned dental M&A experts led by Managing Broker Todd Sheets, Vice President of Sales Kim McCleskey and M&A Consultant Dominick Ricciardi and a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in practice transitions, Headwaters Practice Transitions is poised to deliver unparalleled support and guidance every step of the way. From valuation and practice marketing to negotiation and closing, Headwaters Practice Transitions offers comprehensive services designed to optimize outcomes for both sellers and buyers.

For more information about Headwaters Practice Transitions and its services, please visit headwaterstransition.com.

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

