Professional Transition Strategies Included on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that represents dental practice buyers and sellers and offers brokerage and practice consulting services, today announced that the company was included on Inc. Magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. PTS is ranked at #248 with three-year revenue growth of 1789.76%. The list is a snapshot of the successful independent businesses that drive the U.S. economy.

"We offer unique value to our customers in the dental industry — an informed and rigorous perspective on the sector and the business possibilities of practice growth and change as well as deep expertise on the financial side from our team's combined decades of experience," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of PTS. "It's incredibly gratifying to have our business model validated by the trust of our customers, strong marketplace growth and the honor of being included on the Inc. 5000."

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2019.

Inclusion on the prestigious list is a hallmark of success. Some of today's most familiar brands originally gained national exposure by appearing as Inc. 5000 honorees when they were independent, privately held companies, including Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow. Complete results of the 2020 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The top 500 companies, including PTS, are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

One characteristic that sets innovative, privately held companies apart is the ability to react to changing business conditions quickly and effectively — the drive to continue delivering value to customers in prosperous times as well as in the face of adversity. PTS has displayed this capability, working closely with clients to help them build practice value and assess their options for growth, expansion and transition during an economic boom and in the uncertain times caused by the pandemic.

To learn more about PTS, please visit professionaltransition.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

