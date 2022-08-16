Professional Transition Strategies Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Year In a Row

The company appears on the Inc. 5000 at #1147, with a three-year revenue growth of over 500%

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that represents dental practice buyers and sellers and offers brokerage practice consulting services, today announced it was included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. PTS ranks #1147 with a three-year revenue growth of over 500% after making the list for the first time in 2020. The honor is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: independent businesses.

"Making the list for three years in a row is an exceptional feat for us. This honor speaks to not only the effort, but also the expertise of our team. Their ability to give doctors the tools and insight they need to accomplish their transition goals is unmatched, and I'm proud to have them on my team," said Kyle Francis, president and founder of PTS. "Recognition from such a distinguished program like the Inc. 5000 validates the work we put in to help our clients and it shows the growth happening in the dental practice market."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The 2022 Inc. 5000 list is created according to a percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021 of U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent companies. For many, this ranking is a pinnacle of growth and many of the most well-known brands, including Facebook, Under Armour, Chobani, Microsoft and Patagonia, have previously appeared on the list. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about PTS, please visit professionaltransition.com.

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

Media contact:

Sophie Kelner

[email protected]

SOURCE Professional Transition Strategies