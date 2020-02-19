Professional Transition Strategies Welcomes Industry Veterans Brent Anderson, Troy Jones and Kim McCleskey to Practice Transition Consulting Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that represents dental practice buyers and sellers and offers brokerage and practice consulting services, today announced that three industry veterans recently joined the business as practice transition consultants: Brent Anderson, Troy Jones and Kim McCleskey. With deep practice expertise, significant industry contacts and a commitment to client success, Anderson, Jones and McCleskey bring unique skillsets to their new roles.

Anderson joins the team with extensive practice transition experience, having recently led the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team for the country's largest dental support organization (DSO). In that role, he participated in more than 300 practice transitions, working closely with dentists to understand their objectives and options while helping them make the right decisions and find the best fit. A graduate of Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Anderson is passionate about ensuring client success.

Jones has nearly 20 years of experience in the dental industry. During a career focused primarily on the dental supplier sector and additional experience in healthcare real estate, Jones gained perspective and insight by working one-on-one with thousands of dentists and staff. Over the course of his career, Jones built a strong professional network and learned to quickly assess practice strengths and challenges, skills he is applying in his new role to help clients succeed. Jones is a graduate of the University of Evansville.

McCleskey has worked in the dental sector for decades, managing large practices, overseeing dental groups and specializing in pre- and post-dental practice acquisition at established companies before founding her own firm to focus on practice startups, management and transition consulting. Her experience makes McCleskey uniquely qualified to provide insight through education and to assist dentists who are seeking to buy or sell a practice. McCleskey is a Certified Professional Business Coach.

"I am so lucky to have these three on our growing team," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of PTS. "Brent is one of the best M&A guys I've ever worked with, and his ability to find creative solutions for clients and deep understanding of DSO buyer needs will be instrumental in our success for years to come. Troy was one of my mentors in the dental industry and has vast knowledge that will help our sellers and buyers make great choices. Kim is an amazing consultant at heart whose skill in working through transitions from the team's perspective has translated perfectly to the care she takes with our transitioning clients and to speaking engagements nationwide. Between them, they cover every base, and I couldn't be prouder to have them represent PTS and, more importantly, to call them friends!"

All three new team members say that the company's growth potential and the unique value proposition it offers to clients drew them to the opportunity, citing the organization's commitment to create win-win situations for both sellers and buyers. PTS conducts extensive practice evaluations without charging customers, doesn't lock sellers into long-term listing agreements and takes a positive and collaborative approach to service delivery. All three new hires also cited the company's focus on community and culture.

"Kyle understands how important relationships are in driving successful practice transitions," Anderson noted. "The aspect I value most in my work with practices and DSOs is the lifetime friendships I've made while helping people define what's most important to them in their work and navigate the options that are in the market today to find the right solution. Whether on the buyer or seller side, clients need the right representation as they make critical career decisions, and PTS truly values those relationships."

"The industry is changing rapidly, and Kyle has built a company that is truly different in this space," said Jones. "The culture at PTS is exceptional, with a laser-like focus on client success whether the customer is a buyer or seller. With buyers in the pipeline, PTS gives dentists who are looking to sell their business an opportunity to reach their goals, and we have the skills onboard to find the perfect fit for buyers too. Given PTS's commitment to making a social impact, the community wins also. Everybody wins."

"There's a massive transition within the industry as Baby Boomer-era dentists retire and the DSO landscape evolves," McCleskey observed. "Dental practices need a transition service that focuses on creating success on dental professionals' terms, whether they're buying, selling, relocating or expanding. PTS offers the support and expertise needed to ensure a successful practice transition, and I am thrilled to be a part of a team that is focused on making the right moves for the right reasons."

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

