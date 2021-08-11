Professional Wealth Advisors Announce Aaron Baddeley Of PGA Tour As Brand Ambassador

According Baddeley, "Partnering to serve as a brand ambassador for PWA is a wonderful opportunity. PWA says that 'Wealth is about more than money', and that has always been true for me. Wealth is about family, being able to make a difference and giving back! It provides freedom so your family is secure, you can help others, and put your all into your passion. My passion is golf and I am blessed to make it my career."

Aaron Baddeley was born in Lebanon, New Hampshire in 1981 and raised in Australia from the age of two. He holds joint U.S. and Australian citizenship. In his late teens, Baddeley was the youngest player ever to represent Australia in the World Amateur Teams Trophy. He won the Holden Australian Open as an amateur in 1999 and successfully defended his title in 2000.

Also in 2000, Baddeley was awarded the Australian Young Male Athlete of the Year. In 2001, he won the Greg Norman Holden International defeating Sergio Garcia, and continued on to win the Australasian tour money list that year.

After joining the PGA Tour in 2003, he won his first PGA Tour title in 2006 at the Verizon Heritage Classic. Baddeley won his second PGA Tour tournament in early 2007 and by September, had entered the top 20 in World Golf Rankings. His ranking hit a career high of 16 after winning the Australian Masters at the end of 2007.

Baddeley and his wife Richelle, live in Scottsdale, Arizona with their six children.

Professional Wealth Advisors was founded in 2015 by three partners seeking to structure a financial services platform to make independence for advisors more gratifying. PWA provides support in navigating the challenges, technology, and infrastructure necessary to provide high quality service to clients and families.

LPL Financial provides security and advisory services for Professional Wealth Advisors, LLC. LPL is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer, as reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue. LPL provides independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management program needed to create and grow thriving practices.

