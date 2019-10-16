Professional Websites For Small Businesses: Amoga Web Labs Unveils Its Special Launch Offer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amoga Web Labs is ready to hit the startup world and change the way businesses deal with websites. Amoga Web Labs, an agency committed to designing cost-effective, handcrafted websites with a quick turnaround time, is ready to launch on 15th October 2019.

Websites are the backbone for any brand. Not only do websites help with marketing a business, but they also build credibility for the business. They help make the right impression for the company and are critical for sales and brand loyalty.

Speaking about the problems that inspired him to start his new venture, Mr. Hari Haran Arulmozhi, Founder of Amoga Web Labs, shared, "Website is the heart of any business, regardless of its size. Currently, websites are highly priced, have no transparency in pricing, and take a lot of time for delivery. Moreover, without making some advance payment, the customers don't know how their website would look like."

Knowing the challenges of every Small business owner, Amoga Web Labs is prepared to make the process of website development worth every penny invested. They build websites from scratch for a fixed price, assuring no hidden charges. By providing 2 free mock-ups, Amoga Web Labs enables the customers to evaluate their work before making any payments. All of their websites are compatible with all devices, and they also provide a free SEO approach for their customers. Most importantly, their streamlined process speeds up the delivery time, ensuring your website is live when you want it to be.

Mr Arulmozhi adds, "At Amoga, we understand the pain points faced by small business owners with current website development process. We aim to provide quality websites for a fixed price with a quick turnaround time. We are also working on providing free website design mock-ups before we get a single penny from our customers. After all, it makes us happy to know our customers are happy and successful."

When asked if do-it-yourself website platforms would be a serious competition, Mr Arulmozhi said, "A website determines a business's credibility and brand image. Do-it-yourself website platforms are amazing, but they are not a good fit for everyone... it requires specialized skills, and takes more time to set up and maintain. DIY websites also make getting a professional look difficult. Amoga wants our customers have handcrafted website built from scratch, that have a human touch and good vibes for their business."

Amoga Web Labs is currently offering a special launch deal: $899 for website package.

About Amoga Web Labs

Amoga Web Labs is a US based company that offers affordable, premium web design services for small businesses. The company's mission is to help small business owners win people over with their websites. The websites are hassle-free, cost-effective, handcrafted, and developed at a fixed price. The Amoga team has extensive experience delivering websites remotely and quickly, relieving the customers of their burden. The company has highly-skilled delivery teams in Singapore, Dubai and India supporting their clients across the globe.

