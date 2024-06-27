PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL LEAGUE 'UNRIVALED' NAMES VETERAN SPORTS EXECUTIVE MICKY LAWLER AS FIRST-EVER COMMISSIONER

– Lawler is the Latest Sports Industry Titan to Join Unrivaled, Following the Announcement of a Star-Studded Investor Group Including Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash, Gary Vaynerchuck, Ann Sarnoff, John Skipper, and David Levy –

– The League's Inaugural Season Will Tip-Off in Miami in January –

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, professional women's basketball league Unrivaled announced the latest sports executive to join the star-studded lineup of supporters with the appointment of Micky Lawler as Commissioner of the league.

The seasoned executive has been a champion for gender equity in sports and brings more than 30 years of experience propelling women's sports forward and empowering female athletes. In this role, Lawler will oversee and manage day-to-day operations for Unrivaled including launching the league in January, driving direction and strategy, leading partnership initiatives, overseeing all revenue verticals, and being a voice to the athletes.

"During a time of unprecedented excitement around women's sports, I am humbled to be named as the inaugural Commissioner of Unrivaled," said Lawler. "We're creating an innovative professional basketball league that highlights the extraordinary athleticism and talent of the best players in the world. From the co-founders to the investors and dedicated staff, everyone at Unrivaled is committed to engaging with fans and amplifying the upward trajectory of women's basketball."

Lawler joins Unrivaled following nearly a decade of leading the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) as its President, and a lifetime dedicated to growing the platform of women's professional sports. During Lawler's tenure, the WTA broke records across sponsorship, media and international investment in the sport. She is also credited with creating next-level opportunities for players she managed during her 27-year tenure at Octagon and with expanding the game globally.

Most recently, Lawler, in close collaboration with the ATP and the Grand Slams, was instrumental in developing the Netflix tennis docuseries "Break Point," directed and produced by Box To Box.

Alongside the late Jerry West, Bob Bowlsby, Al Michaels and Vivian Stringer, Lawler was named a 2023 Sports Business Journal Champion. She was also among Forbes' 50 over 50 most notable women of 2023 for her accomplishments with the Hologic WTA Tour.

"Micky's experience bringing women's sports to new heights will be invaluable as we prepare to launch Unrivaled this winter," said Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled President. "She has exceptional industry experience and a passion for innovation in women's sports, which will be invaluable to both Unrivaled and its athletes. We are thrilled to have Micky on board to lead this league into its debut season and beyond."

Unrivaled will officially tip off its inaugural season in January 2025. Follow unrivaled.basketball and @UnrivaledBasketball for more news and announcements slated to come ahead of the debut season.

About Unrivaled:

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launching in January 2025, Unrivaled will feature 30 of the current top women's basketball stars in the world across six teams for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

