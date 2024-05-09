PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL) ANNOUNCES BAUER AS THE FIRST OFFICIAL JERSEY PARTNER OF THE PWHL

Partnership builds on Bauer's commitment to 'Everything for the Girls'

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced an expanded partnership with Bauer Hockey that will see the iconic hockey equipment and apparel brand become the first Official Jersey Partner of the PWHL, beginning with the 2024-25 season. The new agreement builds on Bauer's 'Everything for the Girls' campaign and commitment as an official league partner and equipment supplier.

"We're proud to continue supporting the growth of the PWHL," said Mary-Kay Messier, VP Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey. Post this PWHL announces Bauer Hockey as the first official jersey partner for the league.

"Bauer is a leader in supporting the performance needs of the league and many of the world's best hockey players, and we are proud that their commitment to the PWHL will extend to jerseys next season," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "This expanded partnership underscores Bauer's longstanding support of women's hockey and growing and promoting the game at all levels."

Through the partnership, Bauer will be the exclusive provider of official game and replica jerseys for the league and its teams. The PWHL and Bauer will unveil the newly designed jerseys leading into the 2024-25 season. A portion of replica jersey sales will help to create and support a program designed to introduce more girls to hockey and grow the PWHL fan base. Bauer's 'Grow the Game' initiative has been breaking down barriers to the sport for over a decade with fun, affordable, and convenient introductory programs for youth around the world, including a specific and successful effort designed to welcome more girls and their families.

"This year, the PWHL players and leadership have created a watershed moment that will have lasting and positive effects on girls and women for generations and extending far beyond the game of hockey," said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey, and member of the NHL Female Advisory Board. "We're proud to expand our partnership by leveraging our passionate hockey audience and expertise to further elevate the fan experience, attract new families, and continue supporting the growth of the PWHL."

Bauer will continue working with PWHL players and using their insights to enhance the design of women's hockey gear. Bauer's roster of athletes features talent on every PWHL team, including Boston's Hilary Knight, Loren Gabel, Megan Keller, Alina Müller and Emma Söderberg; Minnesota's Sophie Jaques and Lee Stecklein; Montréal's Marie-Philip Poulin, Kristin O'Neill and Laura Stacey; New York's Micah Zandee-Hart, Abby Roque, Jill Saulnier and Ella Shelton; Ottawa's Brianne Jenner and Toronto's Blayre Turnbull, Kristen Campbell, Jesse Compher, and Renata Fast.

As an official equipment partner to the PWHL, Bauer offers all players the opportunity to select Bauer player and goal gear to achieve their peak performance. In addition to Bauer's best-in-class sticks and skates, this year the game's leading brand is also offering a new base layer, shoulder pads, and pant designed specifically for women and validated by PWHL players.

About Bauer Hockey

Bauer Hockey is the world's most recognized designer, marketer and manufacturer of hockey equipment and is the No.1 brand in hockey. Founded in Kitchener, Ontario, in 1927, Bauer Hockey developed the first skate with a blade attached to a boot, forever changing the game. Since then, Bauer Hockey has continued to develop the most sought-after products in the industry, including the widely successful SUPREME®, VAPOR® and NEXUS® lines of products. For more information, visit www.Bauer.com.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @ thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @ pwhl_boston , @ pwhl_minnesota , @ pwhl_montreal , @ pwhl_newyork , @ pwhl_ottawa , and @ pwhl_toronto .

