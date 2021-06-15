'Professor Augustine Vander Bear' Defies Shadowy Cabal of Killjoys by Launching 4Play Card Games - 10 Unique Games in One Deck

CARDTOPIA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4PlayCards.com and its brilliant spokes-dog jointly announced the invention and release of 4Play Cards: an all-in-one deck that provides 10 completely different and challenging family card games. The 4Play deck-design involves four colors, numbers, shapes, and wild cards that test important cardplaying skills like bluffing, stealing, observation, memory, and speed. Developed by Professor Vander Bear in response to the waves of lethargy and boredom besieging society, the 4Play deck is made in the U.S.A. and may be purchased via Amazon.

From his palatial doghouse, Professor Vander Bear paused a few moments to wag his tail and share his deep-doggy thoughts about 4Play Cards:

"The games range from quiet and contemplative to rowdy and rambunctious! I specifically engineered each game to move from easy-to-learn all the way through difficult-to-master in a stepladder of fun. 4Play Cards allow multiple players of all ages and skill levels to join in the fun and, using the instruction guides, players can estimate each game's age-appropriateness based on the game's Level of Difficulty. Much more can be learned about each 4Play Card game by visiting the videos and written information my human friends have provided for you on our website."

4Play Cards: One Deck, 10 Games

The Professor suggests:

Game night fun for grown-ups? Play NO WAY!, SPEEDSTER, and STEALING STRAIGHTS.

How about games for the whole family? Try WAR PLAY, BOOK IT, and STACK 'EM, for starters.

Single players? Enjoy OVERLAY, and RABBITS.

Want to get that noggin working? Test and improve memory skills with 2 x 2 and 4 x 4.

Before his deeply devoted security detail whisked him away, Professor Vander Bear waved his tail one last time and said: "I'm currently celebrating the launch of the 4Play Card Game system by offering a 20% discount coupon on each deck. Just apply the coupon when you visit the 4Play Cards listing on Amazon."

For detailed rules, the Professor invites you to visit 4Play Cards online.

