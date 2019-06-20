Professor Avishai Wool Joins C2A Security to Lead Its Academic Task Force

JERUSALEM, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, which offers in-vehicle, end-to-end cyber-security protection for the automotive industry, announced today that Professor Avishai Wool will serve as leader of its academic task force. With over 25 years of R&D experience in the fields of computers and network security, Professor Wool is considered an authority in the research and application of applied security and encryption for commercial use.

Alongside his acclaimed research career in the academic sphere, Professor Wool has considerable experience in the private sector as co-founder and CTO of AlgoSec.

Professor Wool's unique talent and experience gives him a distinctive perspective on how to solve the industry's problems using academic research and knowledge, while taking commercial constraints into account.

Joining Dr Naiman and Dr Elon, Professor Wool will lead a one-of-its-kind academic task force, which will enable C2A Security to maintain its edge as a leading player in automotive cyber-security.

Professor Wool is an Associate Professor in the School of Electrical Engineering at Tel Aviv University. He has published over 110 research papers, holds 13 U.S. Patents, and has served on the program committee of the leading IEEE and ACM conferences on computer and network security.

ABOUT C2A SECURITY: C2A Security was founded in 2016 by Michael Dick, who previously co-founded NDS. C2A is dedicated to providing the automotive industry with end-to-end in-vehicle cyber-security protection. Combining multi-disciplinary world-renowned leaders from the automotive, embedded security and academic domains, C2A has created a new approach for in-vehicle cyber-security, providing car manufacturers with comprehensive, yet practical, vehicle security solutions.

