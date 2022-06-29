Professor Donald Sadoway Honored by European Patent Office for Achievements in Energy Storage Technology

Ambri's Co-Founder recognized for contributions to invention of groundbreaking Liquid Metal™ batteries for grid-scale energy storage

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambri, a provider of long-duration energy storage, today announced that Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Advisor, and Board Member Dr. Donald Sadoway has won the European Patent Office's (EPO) 2022 European Inventor Award for his work in developing Liquid Metal™ batteries. Sadoway, an emeritus professor of Materials Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), drew from decades of experience and innovation to found Ambri and create the company's Liquid Metal™ battery energy storage systems. EPO honored Sadoway in its "Non-EPO Countries" category for his significant contributions to renewable energy.

"Professor Sadoway's innovation helped establish Ambri as a company that is revolutionizing energy storage and will be delivering solutions that will lead to a much stronger, more sustainable energy future for countries around the world," said David Bradwell, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "From the early days working together in a lab at MIT to converting our vision for Ambri into reality, Professor Sadoway's guidance, knowledge, and ingenuity have made an undeniable difference in the future of our company and the energy storage industry more broadly. We couldn't be prouder to have him advising the company as we continue to scale and deliver Ambri battery systems to both domestic and international markets. We congratulate him on this incredible achievement; it's truly a much deserved and well-earned honor."

Sadoway's GroupSadoway lab has pioneered battery technology for Ambri, and he is recognized as a world leader in battery technology. After teaching chemistry for more than 25 years, he now lectures in classes on energy and other subjects. He is the author of over 170 scientific papers and holder of more than 30 U.S. patents. Sadoway pioneered the development of MOE (molten oxide electrolysis) and co-founded the company Boston Metal that is producing metals with no CO 2 emissions. In 2012, he was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People of the year by Time Magazine for his work on the Liquid Metal™ battery.

"By enabling the large-scale storage of renewable energy, Donald Sadoway's invention is a huge step towards the deployment of carbon-free electricity generation," said António Campinos, President of EPO. "He has spent his career studying electrochemistry and has transformed this expertise into an invention that represents a huge step forward in the transition to green energy."

Sadoway continues to advise and guide Ambri as it expands production and sales of its Liquid Metal™ battery energy storage systems.

Ambri's Liquid Metal™ battery technology solves the world's biggest energy problems – fundamentally changing the way power grids operate by increasing the contribution from renewable resources and reducing the need to build traditional power plants. Ambri's long-duration energy storage solution is built for daily cycling – even in extreme, harsh environments. With a lifespan of 20+ years with minimal fade, Ambri systems are not only extremely reliable but also safe, as Ambri systems do not produce or emit any gases and there is no possibility for thermal runaway.

