Professor Dr. Michael Eisenberg Joins Legacy as their newest Strategic Advisor

Legacy, The Sperm Company, brings on Dr. Eisenberg to help further enrich and develop accessible sperm care and male fertility options.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading sperm company in the United States, is honored to announce that Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a distinguished Professor at Stanford University, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

Dr. Eisenberg's unparalleled expertise in male reproductive health and fertility will significantly contribute to Legacy's commitment to innovation in at-home sperm testing and freezing solutions. He also has a track record of advising leading companies in the men's health space, most notably joining Roman (now Ro) as an early advisor.

As a Professor at Stanford University, Dr. Eisenberg brings a wealth of academic and research experience, specializing in areas related to male sexual health, function, and fertility. His extensive background in academia, coupled with his understanding of the intersection of technology and healthcare, makes him a valuable addition to Legacy's advisory team.

"I am excited to join Legacy as a Strategic Advisor," Dr. Eisenberg recently shared "The company's dedication to advancing male fertility care aligns with my passion for making male healthcare more accessible. I look forward to contributing to Legacy's innovative approach in this field."

Recently, Dr. Eisenberg was a guest on Andrew Huberman's popular podcast, Huberman Labs (episode available here), where he had the opportunity to explain the importance of sperm quality to overall men's health. This episode was paramount in breaking down male fertility stigmas and provided actionable information on men's sexual and reproductive health and highlighted at-home evaluation options.

In his role as a Strategic Advisor, Dr. Eisenberg will provide valuable guidance to Legacy's mission of advancing male fertility care. His strategic vision will play a crucial role in shaping Legacy's roadmap for continued innovation in the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Michael Eisenberg as a Strategic Advisor. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of sperm testing and freezing and maintain our position as the market leader for male fertility," said Khaled Kteily, CEO and Founder of Legacy.

Legacy, founded in 2018 at Harvard University, has been at the forefront of providing accessible at-home sperm testing and freezing services. The company has successfully served over 25,000 patients, establishing partnerships with leading health plans, fertility benefits providers, US military programs, and financing merchants.

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Legacy is the largest sperm clinic in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce costs and drive better outcomes by prioritizing male-factor fertility. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, allowing customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and cryopreserve their sperm without leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States and is the only online sperm clinic to offer both post-thaw analysis and multi-site storage for maximum viability and security of all samples. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com.

