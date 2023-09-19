Professor Gail Whiteman and Chuck Tatham Kicked-off Climate Week NYC with Free Endangered Ice Cream Flavors

News provided by

Climate Basecamp

19 Sep, 2023, 08:45 ET

Climate Activists Teamed Up to Raise Awareness About Climate Change's Impact on Ingredients at Risk of Extinction in Our Lifetime

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Gail Whiteman and writer/producer, Chuck Tatham dished out the real scoop on climate change by giving away free scoops of ethically produced Blue Marble Ice Cream in New York City as part of an activation by Climate Basecamp on Monday, September 18.

Continue Reading
Co-Founders of Climate Basecamp, Writer/Producer, Chuck Tatham and Professor Gail Whiteman at the Climate Basecamp Save The Flavors Event in Union Square Plaza on 9/18/23. - Photo Credit: LIESL NYC
Co-Founders of Climate Basecamp, Writer/Producer, Chuck Tatham and Professor Gail Whiteman at the Climate Basecamp Save The Flavors Event in Union Square Plaza on 9/18/23. - Photo Credit: LIESL NYC

Climate Basecamp, an initiative that uses culture to make conversations about climate more accessible, made a deliciously big impact to protect ingredients we know and love. Vanilla, chocolate, coffee, mango, and more ingredients used to create our favorite foods are at serious risk as the climate warms. "Save the Flavors" welcomed guests to enjoy ice cream while learning about ways they can help tackle the threats of climate change, and how to keep our most beloved flavors on the planet for generations to come.

Actor, Rainn Wilson and Chuck, both passionate about climate action, co-founded the initiative with Professor Gail Whiteman, an expert on the global risks from climate change, to bring attention to the climate crisis at hand and shedding light on the consequences of climate change on our favorite treats.

Professor Gail Whiteman explains, "It´s not just about saving the flavors, it´s about saving us. By speaking science to culture, we hope to awaken collective consciousness about how climate action should be important to all. The future of humanity is affected by actions taken today, by governments, businesses, and individuals, but we know solutions are out there. We need bold climate action, and we need it soon."

Climate Basecamp is calling everyone to contact major food retailers to implement the disclosure of endangered ingredients on product packaging. The risk of ingredients reaching extinction must be acknowledged by corporations to bring awareness to shoppers nationwide. Otherwise, our favorite foods may be in short supply as the climate warms! Consumers can make an impact by visiting www.climatebasecamp.org to access a social media template to be utilized for outreach and to learn more about the initiative.

About Climate Basecamp
Climate Basecamp is an initiative with a mission to "speak science to culture". They use culture as a lever for change in five areas: Food, Entertainment, Music, Sports and Fashion.

Media Contact
Alexa Nikiforou
Lippe Taylor
[email protected]

SOURCE Climate Basecamp

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.