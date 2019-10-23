Professor Geoffrey Charles Fox Recognized with 2019 ACM/IEEE Computer Society Ken Kennedy Award

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) have named Geoffrey Charles Fox of Indiana University Bloomington as the recipient of the 2019 ACM/IEEE CS Ken Kennedy Award.

Fox is recognized for "foundational contributions to parallel computing methodology, algorithms and software, data analysis, and their interface with broad classes of applications, and mentoring students at minority-serving institutions." The award will be presented at SC 19: The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis, November 17-22, in Denver, Colorado.

Fox is a distinguished professor of engineering, computing, and physics at Indiana University where he is the director of the Digital Science Center. He previously held positions at Caltech, Syracuse University, and Florida State University after being a postdoc at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, and Peterhouse College Cambridge.

He is a Fellow of APS (Physics) and ACM (Computing) and works on the interdisciplinary interface between computing and applications. Current application work is in biology, pathology, sensor clouds and ice-sheet and earthquake science, and particle physics. His architecture research involves high-performance computing enhanced software-defined big data systems on clouds and clusters with open source software Twister2.

Fox is an expert on streaming data and robot-cloud interactions as well as deep learning applied to geospatial time series and improving the performance and capabilities of large scale computations (called MLaroundHPC). He is involved in several projects to enhance the capabilities of minority-serving institutions. He also has experience in online education and its use in MOOCs for areas like data and computational science.

ACM and IEEE CS co-sponsor the Kennedy Award, which was established in 2009 to recognize substantial contributions to programmability and productivity in computing and significant community service or mentoring contributions. It was named for the late Ken Kennedy, founder of Rice University's computer science program and a world expert on high-performance computing. The Kennedy Award carries a US $5,000 honorarium endowed by the SC Conference Steering Committee.

About SC19

SC19, the International Conference for High Performance Computing , sponsored by ACM and IEEE Computer Society offers a complete technical education program and exhibition to showcase the many ways high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis lead to advances in scientific discovery, research, education and commerce. This premier international conference includes a globally attended technical program, workshops, tutorials, a world class exhibit area, demonstrations and opportunities for hands-on learning.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

Related Links

https://www.computer.org/

