Professor, Humanitarian Joe Weston's New Book, "Fierce Civility," Offers Resolution Through Hope

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Weston is an author, lecturer, facilitator, and most importantly a humanitarian, someone whose deep belief in the potential of society led him on a lifelong journey to improve it. In his latest book, "Fierce Civility – Transforming Our Global Culture From Polarization To Lasting Peace," Weston shares with readers a clear pathway into a dynamic new human story, with hope at its foundation.

An Amazon #1 bestseller, "Fierce Civility – Transforming Our Global Culture From Polarization To Lasting Peace," draws upon the author's more than 30 years of experience in the areas of conflict resolution and prevention, leadership, stress management and communication to provide a pathway to peace and, what Weston calls, "courageous self-reflection."

Weston believes, "We live in a disproportionate society, technologically over-fed and spiritually malnourished. A human family whose global heart is unwell, the result of a system out-of-balance."

Raised in Queens, New York, Weston grew up in an environment where conflict was resolved by argument. As an adult, he moved to the Netherlands for nearly two decades and studied a level of human solidarity that transcends borders, nationality, race, religion, political ideology, and economic status. This led him to create a series of stress-mitigating programs in the United States, Europe, and some of the most divergence-ridden regions of the world.

"New resilient solutions must have "coding" from diverse voices. Because everyone feels these solutions have a signature of their voice," Weston said. "Then all involved will work together to make those solutions flourish."

With a focus on empowerment and leadership, Weston's methods have been utilized by organizations worldwide including NASA, The World Bank, PBS, Booz/Allen/Hamilton, and Oxfam. But some of his most valued accomplishments have been helping severely wounded U.S. combat veterans deal with PTSD. He teaches them to regulate their nervous systems, communicate, and sometimes helps pull them back from the brink of suicide.

He has also worked with various social and justice groups in the United States and as a volunteer facilitator for the Liberation Prison Project, teaching meditation and leadership to inmates. Internationally, he has served as an educator and advocate to help Middle Eastern men shift the viewpoints of other men regarding women's rights.

"After spending billions on research projects to intellectually and technologically solve our world problems, as long as we're in this high state of dis-regulation, none of these great solutions will take root," he said.

Regarding the book Weston noted, "I would like people to read this and say, 'Wait, I see there might be a pathway to hope. I would like people to find their own sense of resilience and their authentic voice." "Fierce Civility – Transforming Our Global Culture From Polarization To Lasting Peace," is published by Heartwalker Press, Washington D.C. The book and more information about Joe Weston's lectures and peace projects are available at the author's website, www.joeweston.com .

