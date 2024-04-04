Professor Marshall Continues to Propel Ace Vision Group Forward

Ace Vision Group Names Renown Eye Laser Pioneer John Marshall, PhD, FRCPath, FMedSc as Scientific Advisor of Laser Technology

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Vision Group, Inc., an emerging medical device company at the forefront of pioneering rejuvenation therapy for the aging eye, today announced that it has named John Marshall, PhD, FRCPath, FMedSc as Scientific Advisor of Laser Technology.

Professor Marshall is a pioneer of laser eye surgery, having developed computer-controlled excimer lasers for the correction of human refractive errors, creating a new field of eye surgery. He then cofounded the first company to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for laser refractive surgery. His significant contributions also include the development of the first diode laser for various eye conditions, including those associated with diabetes and aging.

In a research career that has spanned almost six decades, he has focused on advancing ophthalmic diagnosis and surgery, exploring the interplay between light and aging, and elucidating the mechanisms underlying retinal diseases. This research has resulted in more than 500 research papers and over 55 patents, further cementing Professor Marshall as a leading figure in his field and earning him numerous awards.

Beyond research and invention, Professor Marshall has chaired medical advisory boards, founded and directed companies specializing in medical technology and played pivotal roles in national and international committees aimed at safeguarding public health. He has also held prominent positions at several prestigious institutions and is currently Frost Professor of Ophthalmology at the Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London.

"We are honored to add Professor Marshall who is so central in the field of eye lasers," said Dr. AnnMarie Hipsley, CEO of Ace Vision Group. "Professor Marshall has already been a valuable supporter on our journey, and we are thrilled that he is assuming an official position on our team to propel us forward as we introduce our ground-breaking ophthalmic laser therapeutic for the age-related vision loss that comes with presbyopia."

The VisioLite® laser restores the eye's natural Dynamic Range of Focus (DRoF), allowing patients to see clearly at all distances with the eye's natural intelligently designed functionality. The device achieves this novel effect through Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM), a minimally invasive therapy that creates micropores on the sclera, uncrosslinking scleral microfibrils, resulting in biomechanical pliability and improved lens shape changeability. The VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System & LSM are not yet FDA approved or available in the United States. It is currently in clinical trials only in select areas outside of the United States.

Established in 2006, Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and restore the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is the only therapeutic eye laser treatment that restores visual function naturally without involving vision correction, artificial implants, or devices. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment and delay of onset of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit www.acevisiongroup.com.

