Professor Milton L. Lee, Axcend Corp. Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Receives the Prestigious 2018 Csaba Horváth Memorial Award

The Award was presented to Professor Lee during ceremonies held last Thursday at the 18th Annual Csaba Horváth Memorial Award Symposium on the campus of Yale University in Orange, Connecticut. Following the award presentation, Dr. Lee delivered the Keynote Lecture, titled "Novel Technologies for Portable Capillary Chromatography."

Milton L. Lee, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Axcend Corporation (center), receives the 2018 Csaba Horvath Memorial Award from Tom Melninkaitis, President of the Connecticut Separation Science Council (left) and Attila Felinger, Ph.D., President of the Hungarian Society for Separation Sciences (right) on Thursday, October 18, 2018 Thursday at the 18th Annual Csaba Horváth Memorial Award Symposium on the campus of Yale University in Orange, Connecticut.

According to CSSC President, Thomas Melninkaitis, "The Csaba Horváth Memorial Award has been presented annually since its creation in 2000. This Award is designed to recognize the top chemist in the world in the field of Separation Science, someone whose work 'exemplifies and will continue to provide for the advancement of separation science in the future.'"

Professor Milton L. Lee, Ph.D. Career Synopsis

Dr. Lee has been a member of the faculty of Brigham Young University since 1976 and is currently the Emeritus H. Tracy Hall Professor of Chemistry. He is best known for his research in capillary separation techniques and mass spectrometry detection. He has authored/co‑authored over 590 scientific publications and has delivered over 500 technical presentations during his career.

Dr. Lee has received numerous industry awards during his career of over 40 years, including being named three times as one of the 100 most influential people in the field of analytical sciences by The Analytical Scientist magazine in 2013, 2015 and 2017. In addition, he has mentored over 100 graduate students and post-doctoral researchers during his time in academia.

Among the scientific awards that he has received for his achievements in research and professional activities are

"It's hard to encapsulate the impact one person can have in a given industry, so I applaud the members of the CSSC for choosing Dr. Lee as its recipient of the 2018 Csaba Horváth Memorial Award ," said Glen Mella, Axcend Co-Founder and CEO. "It has been a delight knowing and working with Milt, and I look forward to many exciting accomplishments together in the months and years ahead."

Dr. Lee is also an entrepreneur and has been involved in inventing, commercializing and transferring technology from his research laboratory at BYU into the private sector. In addition to co-founding Axcend with Mella in 2018, Professor Lee also

Co-founded Lee Scientific in 1984 to develop supercritical fluid chromatographic instrumentation, a company acquired in 1988 by Dionex.

in 1984 to develop supercritical fluid chromatographic instrumentation, a company acquired in 1988 by Dionex. Founded Sensar Corporation in 1991 to develop unique time-of-flight mass spectrometry instrumentation, a firm acquired in 2002 by LECO.

in 1991 to develop unique time-of-flight mass spectrometry instrumentation, a firm acquired in 2002 by LECO. Founded Torion Technologies in 2001 to develop a hand-portable gas chromatography-mass spectrometry system, a company acquired in 2015 by Perkin Elmer.

"Dr. Horváth was both a friend and a mentor, so I am humbled to receive this award that was named in his honor," Dr. Lee said. "And to my peers at the CSSC, the Connecticut Mass Spectrometry Discussion Group, and the Hungarian Society for Separation Sciences, I say 'Thank You.'"

