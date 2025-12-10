Professor Youmin Xi honoured with University of Liverpool Fellowship

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), has received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Liverpool.

The award recognises his success in leading XJTLU – an innovative partnership between the University of Liverpool in the UK and Xi'an Jiaotong University in China – and his significant contributions to improving global higher education. The honour also marks the upcoming 20th anniversary of the joint venture.

Professor Youmin Xi (left) and Professor Tim Jones at the ceremony

The Fellowship was conferred on 9 December during graduation ceremonies at Liverpool, where 2,500 graduates celebrated their achievements.

During his visit, Professor Xi met students on the flagship 2+2 programme, which enables learners to study at both XJTLU and the University of Liverpool. He toured the Liverpool School of Architecture's new extension, and reunited with University of Liverpool colleagues who played an integral role in the establishment of XJTLU, including former Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Drummond Bone, Professor Kelvin Everest, and Professor Michael Fang.

Professor Xi said: "Receiving this Honorary Fellowship is deeply meaningful to me, both personally and professionally. It represents the work we've done at XJTLU and symbolises the enduring partnership and shared vision between our two great institutions.

"Seeing how our graduates are making their mark in the world with confidence and purpose fills me with pride. While in Liverpool, I was also able to reconnect with colleagues who stood with us at the very beginning of XJTLU's journey.

"Celebrating XJTLU's 20th anniversary is a moment to reflect on how far we've come and, more importantly, to look forward to where we're heading. As we enter our third decade, I'm confident that XJTLU will continue to shape the future with wisdom and courage, staying true to our motto of 'Light and Wings'."

University of Liverpool Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones said: "2026 marks 20 years since the foundation of Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University. Under Professor Xi's guidance, XJTLU has grown into an institution with a strong reputation for excellence in both education and research and, as we approach this milestone, we are delighted to recognise his achievements.

"Professor Xi exemplifies distinguished leadership, international distinction, and a strong commitment to the University of Liverpool's mission and reputation. This honour reflects his pivotal role in building a globally respected institution that embodies the mission and ambitions of both universities."

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University