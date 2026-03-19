Elevate Named Best Consumer Payments Platform for Second Consecutive Year

FinTech Breakthrough recognizes Elevate's cloud‑based, AI‑enabled platform that

transforms how healthcare benefits are delivered and scaled

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a modern consumer directed benefits administration platform, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Consumer Payments Platform of the Year," in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This is the second consecutive year Elevate has received this honor from FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.

"Being recognized by FinTech Breakthrough for the second year in a row is a powerful validation of our mission to modernize how healthcare benefits work for real people," said Brian Cosgray, co‑founder and CEO of Elevate. "We built Elevate to eliminate challenges that have long defined consumer‑directed benefits. This award reflects the impact our platform is having—helping partners scale faster, reduce operational burden and give workers immediate access to the healthcare dollars they depend on."

Elevate is redefining how consumer‑directed healthcare benefits are delivered, making it easier for U.S. workers to access and use their healthcare dollars when they need them most. The industry's first fully cloud‑based, API‑driven and AI‑enabled consumer‑directed benefits platform, Elevate replaces legacy infrastructure with real‑time automation and modern consumer experiences. The platform supports instant claims processing, real‑time reimbursements, automated claims submission, and a single secure payment card that works across multiple benefit plans, including chip security and contactless payments.

By removing friction from every step of the benefits journey, Elevate helps benefits administrators – such as Gusto, Rippling, and Rocky Mountain Reserve – deliver faster access to funds and a simpler, more intuitive experience for members. The company's scalable platform drives efficiency, reducing exceptions and customer support volume, even as new clients are onboarded. The results are measurable, as Elevate customers have reported achieving 40% to 50% new business growth, while reducing cases per customer by more than 60%.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. Elevate is named alongside two of its partners, Gusto and Rippling, and an elite group of distinguished winners across the financial services industries, including MasterCard, Nerd Wallet, Intuit, Betterment, Capital One, and others.

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven and AI-enabled consumer-directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. To learn more visit www.elevate.ai and follow Elevate on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Elevate