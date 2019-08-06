Proficio Partners with PatternEx to Bring Artificial Intelligence-based Threat Detection to Proficio Clients

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio, an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) announced a partnership with PatternEx, the leader in AI enabled cyber threat detection, and their Virtual Analyst Platform. Proficio chose PatternEx because of their Virtual Analyst Platform's ability to detect advanced attacks and to create custom models that target specific attacks faced by Proficio's clients.

"We are excited to partner with PatternEx to enhance our managed detection and response services," said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. "Our mission is to provide the most advanced technology, integrated into a flexible and scalable managed services platform. With PatternEx, we can help our clients reduce risk by detecting new complex threats faster and more efficiently."

MDR providers benefit from deploying PatternEx in their Security Operations Centers (SOCs) because the software significantly increases advanced threat detection abilities, minimizes false positives and reduces time to detection and remediation times. PatternEx's Virtual Analyst Platform enables senior security analysts to leverage successful threat hunting tactics into customized AI-based threat models that can be used by all security analysts. Analyst investigation time is significantly reduced through Auto-Correlation which creates an instant attack story with relationships mapped across the cyber kill chain.

"PatternEx is delighted to be partnering with Proficio, a global leader in the managed detection and response services industry," said Uday Veeramachaneni, CEO, PatternEx. "By empowering their security analysts to create and manage AI-based threat detection models, Proficio is maximizing the productivity of their global team of security experts while delivering the most advanced threat detection capabilities."

PatternEx Virtual Analyst Platform performs at scale with features such as:

1000+ Security analytics, 100+ pre-packaged models, custom model creation, and easy operationalization of AI models

Multi-tenant UI and API based workflows

Automatic and massively scalable data lake management and ML data transformation

About PatternEx

PatternEx's Virtual Analyst Platform software turns cyber security analysts into super heroes – enabling detection of 10x more threats at 1/5th cost with automated and analyst sourced based AI attack detection models. PatternEx uses analyst in the loop technology to enable analysts to create new models and train them continuously. PatternEx, based in San Jose, CA, was founded in 2013 by researchers from MIT's Artificial Intelligence Lab CSAIL. www.patternex.com.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering 24/7 security monitoring and alerting, managed detection and response (MDR), and cybersecurity services through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona and Singapore. Proficio's innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industry's most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. Proficio pioneered the concept of SOC-as-a-Service and was the first MSSP to automate threat containment and to provide a security dashboard with threat scoring. www.proficio.com.

Media Contact

Kapil Raina

kapil@patternex.com

Brittney Timmins

btimmins@proficio.com

SOURCE PatternEx

Related Links

www.patternex.com

