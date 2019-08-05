Proficio Partners with Qualys to Expand its Managed Detection and Response Services

CARLSBAD, Calif. and FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio, an award-winning global managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it is partnering with Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, to fully integrate the Qualys suite of cloud-based solutions with Proficio's Managed Detection and Response capabilities.

As part of the expanded partnership, Proficio clients now have access to Qualys apps including Vulnerability Management, Asset Inventory Cloud Agents, File Integrity Monitoring, Policy Compliance, and Threat Protection, which contributes to Proficio's strategy of providing continuous threat visibility and protection. Proficio will also leverage Qualys' groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory App to help its clients to create a continuous, real-time inventory of known and unknown assets across on-premises, endpoint, multi-cloud, mobile, container, OT and IoT environments.

"We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Qualys and leverage their leading cloud security and compliance solutions," said Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio. "Qualys allows us to take advantage of integrating a single backend while providing our clients with the functionality of 19 applications enabling enhanced visibility and deeper analysis for improved security. This is unique in the industry."

"Adding Qualys apps to Proficio Managed Security Services provides clients with a single-pane-of-glass to view threats across their global IT infrastructure including mobile, cloud, on-premises, or IoT environments," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO for Qualys. "Furthermore, by integrating the Qualys Cloud Platform with their existing Managed Security Services, Proficio further enhances its next-generation managed services offering to provide their clients with full visibility, real-time detection, and response."

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering 24/7 security monitoring and alerting, managed detection and response (MDR), and cybersecurity services through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. Proficio's innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industry's most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. Proficio pioneered the concept of SOC-as-a-Service and was the first MSSP to automate threat containment and to provide a security dashboard with threat scoring. To learn more, visit www.proficio.com .

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

