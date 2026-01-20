Proficio Therapy Services Partners with Child's Play Therapy Services to Enhance Pediatric Occupational Therapy and Speech Support Across California and Utah

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio Therapy Services (PTS), a leading management services provider for pediatric therapy organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Child's Play Therapy Services, a respected occupational therapy professional corporation specializing in evidence‑based pediatric occupational therapy, with speech therapy provided as collaborative support.

Under this partnership, Child's Play Therapy Services will remain fully independent in all clinical matters, continuing to provide all occupational therapy clinical services while supporting Proficio's broader growth plan.

This collaboration expands access to high‑quality pediatric occupational therapy services across Proficio‑affiliated clinics in California and Utah. With this addition, the network now includes 12 clinics, with four additional openings planned this year, further strengthening support for children and families across both states.

Founded by Christina Gallo, Child's Play Therapy Services has built a strong reputation for delivering child‑centered, holistic occupational therapy that supports sensory processing, motor development, self‑care skills, emotional regulation, and overall functional growth. Speech‑language pathologists work closely with the occupational therapy team to address communication needs and enhance participation in daily activities. The organization's mission, clinical philosophy, and commitment to family‑centered care align closely with Proficio's focus on efficient, compassionate, and outcome‑driven therapy.

"This partnership represents an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Pradeesh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Proficio Therapy Services. "By partnering with Child's Play Therapy Services and bringing their expertise into our network, we are expanding our pediatric occupational therapy capabilities while continuing to prioritize exceptional care for children and families across our clinics."

Christina Gallo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Child's Play Therapy Services, added, "Partnering with Proficio Therapy Services allows us to extend our impact and bring our occupational therapy model to a broader community, while preserving the values, culture, and quality of care our families have come to trust."

About Proficio Therapy Services

Proficio Therapy Services is a unified pediatric therapy organization dedicated to delivering high‑quality ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy across California, Utah and expanding international regions. Through our family of licensed clinical entities, we provide compassionate, evidence based care that empowers children and supports families. Our mission is to build a global community of clinicians and caregivers committed to meaningful outcomes, clinical excellence, and lifelong impact.

please visit www.proficiotherapy.com

About Child's Play Therapy Services

Child's Play Therapy Services is a trusted provider of pediatric occupational therapy, serving children and families with a warm, child‑centered approach. Known for its strong clinical reputation and commitment to functional, play‑based intervention, Child's Play helps children build the skills they need to thrive at home, in school, and in their communities.

Please visit www.cptherapyservices.com

