Proficio Wins Three Prestigious Awards in the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovators by Cyber Defense Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio®, a global leader in extended detection and response (XDR) services, has been honored with three major awards in the 13th annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2025 presented by Cyber Defense Magazine. The company earned recognition as:

Innovative Service – Managed Detection and Response (MDR)





Market Innovator – Managed XDR Security (MXDR)





Publisher's Choice – SOC-as-a-Service

These accolades highlight Proficio's relentless innovation in delivering proactive, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats.

"Winning three categories in the Cyber Defense Awards validates our mission to redefine managed security services," said Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio. "Our MDR, MXDR, and SOC-as-a-Service platforms combine cutting-edge automation, 24/7 expert analysis, and real-time threat hunting to deliver unmatched protection and peace of mind."

About the Awards

The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, now in their 13th year, are globally recognized for spotlighting cybersecurity pioneers that demonstrate exceptional innovation in threat defense. Judged on technical excellence, market impact, and unique value—not revenue—winners gain exclusive visibility through red carpet events, global press, social media amplification, and prime showcasing at CyberDefenseCon 2025.

Proficio's Winning Solutions

Proficio stood out among hundreds of entrants for its next-generation SOC-as-a-Service, which integrates MDR and MXDR into a unified, scalable platform. Powered by proprietary AI and machine learning, Proficio's solutions reduce mean time to detect and respond (MTTD/MTTR) by up to 90%, enabling security teams to focus on strategy—not alerts.

Key Highlights:

: Unified visibility across endpoints, cloud, network, and email with AI-driven correlation and remediation. SOC-as-a-Service: Fully managed security operations center with co-managed options, compliance support, and unlimited incident response.

Quote

"Proficio is setting the standard for what modern MDR and XDR should be," added Taylor. "These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us to protect their most critical assets."

Event Details

Winners will be celebrated at CyberDefenseCon 2025, where Proficio will showcase live demos of its award-winning platforms and connect with CISOs, security leaders, and industry innovators.

About Proficio

Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering proactive threat detection, rapid response, and 24/7 SOC operations. With global security operation centers and patented AI technology, Proficio protects thousands of clients worldwide. Learn more at www.proficio.com.

Media Contact:

Sheena Marie Streling

Director of Marketing, Proficio

Email: [email protected]

Phone 1-800-779-5042

Source: CyberDefenseAwards.com – Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025

Follow Proficio on LinkedIn, Faceboo, Instagram and X

SOURCE Proficio