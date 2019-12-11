WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Profile-Design-Recalls-Bicycle-Carbon-Aerobars-Due-to-Crash-Hazard

Name of Product: Aeria Ultimate carbon aerobars

Hazard: The bicycle aerobars can crack and break, causing the rider to lose control and crash.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled aerobars and contact Profile Design for instructions to receive a free replacement aerobar via their local retailer.

Consumer Contact:

Profile Design toll-free at 888-800-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.profile-design.com and click on "Recall Notices" or email AeriaUltimateRecall@profile-design.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 260

Description:

This recall involves Profile Design Aeria Ultimate carbon aerobars sold individually and as an original equipment upgrade on consumer configurable Dimond Brand Bikes and Quintana Roo model bicycles. The aerobars were sold in one size and are all matte black in color. "Profile Design" and "Ultimate" are embossed in gloss black on the top of the rear edge of the aerobars. The best way to identify recalled handlebars is to measure the uncut hand extensions from the leading edge of wing to tip of hand extension (where brake lever is placed). On recalled bars it is 13.6 cm (5.3 in) measured from leading edge of wing.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of the bicycle aerobars cracking or breaking. No injuries reported.

Sold At: Independent bicycle stores nationwide from May 2017 through October 2018 for about $1,300 for the aerobar sold individually or between $5,200 and $14,000 as original equipment on bicycles.

Importer/Distributor: Profile Design, of Carson, Calif.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

