ProFile Discovery Appoints Linda Weber as Director of Business Development

Linda has spent the past 25 years providing exceptional litigation support services, most recently as Vice President and Senior Litigation Consultant for a national presentation support company. Linda's key responsibility at Profile Discovery will be building and nurturing the company's client engagements to meet growth targets. "This is such an exciting opportunity for me to serve the legal community but with an entirely different suite of products and services," remarked Weber. "I look forward to embracing the more front-end of litigation where I can use my E-Discovery domain expertise and relationship-building skills to improve our clients' processes and outcomes."

"Linda brings proven litigation support experience that will make her a valuable addition to the ProFile Discovery family," said Ryan Jeppe, Profile Discovery's Partner and Director of Operations. "Being a market leader in the digital data support field requires a high-quality team that understands not only the challenges of digital evidence but the powerful tech-enabled solutions we can deliver," Jeppe added. "Linda is well respected in the Ohio legal world, and we are confident that she will provide exceptional service."

Linda is a national speaker who instructs Continuing Legal Education (CLE) presentations at law firms, bar associations, and litigation seminars. She holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Kent State University.

To connect with Linda Weber on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/linda-weber-aa4a248/

To contact Linda Weber at ProFile Discovery, please call 1-888-929-9099 or email [email protected].

About ProFile Discovery: ProFile Discovery is a technology-enabled company that is transforming the way law firms and corporate legal departments manage their E-Discovery and litigation processes. Founded in 2001 with a focus on improving legal outcomes, the company has mastered the intersection of technology and law with highly trained specialists certified to work on the latest industry tools and platforms. ProFile Discovery provides comprehensive Electronic Discovery, Digital Forensics, Cyber Security, and Managed Legal Support services to an ever-growing number of clients in Ohio and across the U.S. For more information about ProFile Discovery, visit www.profilediscovery.com.

SOURCE ProFile Discovery

Related Links

https://profilediscovery.com

